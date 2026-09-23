Jean Smart Joins ‘The Families Stone’ at Searchlight

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Multiple Emmy winner Jean Smart has joined the cast of “The Families Stone,” a sequel to the 2005 holiday classic.

She joins the returning cast, which includes Claire Danes (“Julie Morton”), Rachel McAdams (“Amy Stone”), Dermot Mulroney (“Everett Stone”), Craig T. Nelson (“Kelly Stone”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Meredith Morton”), Luke Wilson (“Ben Stone”), Tyrone Giordano (“Thad Stone”), Elizabeth Reaser (“Susannah Stone”), Paul Schneider (“Brad Stevenson”) and Brian White (“Patrick Thomas”).

The sequel is set to begin principal photography this fall in New York.

Tom Bezucha, who wrote and directed the original 2005 film, returns as well in both capacities for “The Families Stone.” Producing are Michael London and Shannon Gaulding for Groundswell Productions, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson for Pretty Matches Productions.

The official logline reads: “Twenty years after their mother’s passing, the Stone family reunites for Christmas only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family.”

“The Family Stone” starred Diane Keaton as the family matriarch and became a perennial holiday favorite in the wake of its release.

Taylor Friedman and creative executive Daniel Yu are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Smart, one of only two actors to have earned an Emmy Award in comedy lead, supporting and guest categories, has earned eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, two Golden Globes and six Critics Choice Awards, amongst several other awards and numerous nominations. With her latest Emmy victory for the final season of “Hacks,” she tied the all-time record for the most acting Emmy wins by any performer in television history and became the first woman to win an acting Emmy for every season of a show.

Next up, Smart will co-star in the romantic comedy “Egg Baby” from Amazon MGM Studios. Select film credits include “Babylon,” “Garden State” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” Notable television credits include “Mare of Easttown,” “Watchmen” and “Fargo,” as well as her two-time Emmy winning guest appearance on “Frasier.” Most recently on Broadway, Smart starred in the one-woman play “Call Me Izzy.”

Smart is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.