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Jennifer Lopez to Receive Adelante Award at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

Meanwhile, Paulina Chávez will get the LALIFF’s Next Gen Award

Jennifer Lopez Paulina Chavez
Jennifer Lopez Headshot Photo Credit: Matthias Vriens, Paulina Chavez Headshot Photo Credit: Philip Perez

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the inaugural Adelante Award for Industry at the opening night of the 25th edition of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), organizers announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Paulina Chávez will receive the Next Gen Award, recognizing her as an emerging talent shaping the future of entertainment. She is known for her performances in “The Long Game,” “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” and as Ariana in the hit series “Landman.”

“Jennifer Lopez is part of a generation of artists who have helped define what was possible for Latino representation across film and television,” Edward James Olmos, co-founder of LALIFF, said in a statement. “We first worked together many years ago, on ‘Mi Familia’ and ‘Selena,’ and coming back together now as both actors and producers on ‘Office Romance’ for Netflix reflects how that creative journey has continued over time. Honoring her at this milestone edition of LALIFF carries particular meaning.”

The event will take place on May 27 at the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax at 7 p.m. The award recognizes visionary leaders whose work has created lasting impact and expanded opportunity across the entertainment landscape.

The evening will celebrate the Opening Night Gala of LALIFF’s 25th edition, featuring a special presentation of “Valentina,” directed by Tatti Ribeiro and starring Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Studio”), with Jessica Alba serving as executive producer.

Ribeiro, who won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Someone to Watch, brings a distinct voice to this year’s program. The screening will include a brief conversation with the filmmaker, followed by an afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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