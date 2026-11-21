Jennifer Lopez says one of her passion projects would’ve benefitted from a greater marketing budget.

Appearing on the “New York Times’ Popcast” podcast Thursday, the singer/actress blamed the studios for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” poor performance at the box office in 2025.

The film was based on John Kander and Fred Ebb’s 1993 Tony Award-winning musical of the same name. The big screen adaptation reportedly cost Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment $30 million, and brought in a paltry $1.8 million.

Jennifer Lopez in “KIss of the Spider Woman” (Lionsgate)

“I would have liked to have had a bigger marketing budget for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’” Lopez said on the podcast.

“I think it was under-seen, and I also had higher hopes for it when I first started the project. It was such a great role for me,” she added.

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In his October 2025 review of “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson praised the showy costumes and production design, but said the film is “all surface with no greater spark.”

Legendary director Bill Condon’s “well-intentioned attempts” at creating classic Hollywood musicals of the ’30s and ’40s didn’t work, Hutchinson continued.

Lopez was previously praised for her singing and dancing in films in 1997’s”Selena,” where she portrayed the Tejano music superstar, and 2019’s “Hustlers,” where she played a savvy stripper.

She’ll showcase her skills in “The JLO Show,” a concert film that captured her Las Vegas residency. “The JLO Show” will air Thanksgiving night on CBS and Paramount+.