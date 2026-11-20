Jennifer Lopez is entering a new era — but first, it’s time to celebrate her incomparable career with a look back at nearly 30 years’ worth of hits.
The “If You Had My Love” singer rang in the new year with her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now she’s packaged the final performance for “The JLo Show,” premiering Thanksgiving Day on CBS and Paramount+.
Lopez debuted her new special Thursday night on the Paramount Studios backlot in Hollywood, decked out in Dolce & Gabbana.
During his introduction at the Sherry Lansing Theatre, Skydance TV co-chair and chief content officer George Cheeks touted Lopez as “a generational talent in music, in film, in dance; who’s at the absolute top of her game.”
“It’s bold, it’s epic and it’s intimate. And it’s anchored by a tour de force performance of the talent of our generation, Miss Jennifer Lopez,” he added. “We realized we had to be a part of this, we had to be the ones to help bring this to the broadest audience possible.”
“Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic and timeless,” per the logline. “Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.”
Notable guests included Jenifer Lewis, Dan Bucatinsky, Adina Porter, Stephani Sosa, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kel Mitchell and Heather McDonald, with Lopez naming “West Side Story” as a particular inspiration for the project.
“The JLo Show” streams this Thanksgiving on CBS and Paramount+.