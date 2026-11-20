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Jennifer Lopez is entering a new era — but first, it’s time to celebrate her incomparable career with a look back at nearly 30 years’ worth of hits.

The “If You Had My Love” singer rang in the new year with her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now she’s packaged the final performance for “The JLo Show,” premiering Thanksgiving Day on CBS and Paramount+.