Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Mob” Season 1.

Fans of both mafia movies and reality television were treated to some familiar faces across genres in “The Mob” on Hulu this fall — and that was, of course, all by design.

According to executive producers Niall O’Driscoll and Mat Steiner, casting talent from hits like “Goodfellas,” “The Sopranos” and even “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” just made sense for building out their already-familiar world.

“That was a big selling point for them, once we told them exactly the kind of world they would be entering. We wanted people that connected to that world and who would embrace the theatrical side of it,” O’Driscoll told TheWrap. “But then also, we wanted those brilliant game players who would absolutely take the competition seriously and still have a lot of fun with it … we wanted this very unlikely family who would come together and be a mixture of generations and personalities.”

“When you have a reality show that is essentially an homage to a genre, and that genre happens to be one that’s very popular across all demographics on the scripted side of things, everyone kind of knows the world already because they’ve been watching the films for decades and understand the shorthand and the catchphrases and whatever,” Steiner added. “It’s an asset, really, when you’re casting a show like this because you’ve got fans already: ‘Who would you like to be in it?‘”

Plus, the part-scripted/part-improv nature of the hosting gig offered an opportunity Parker Posey couldn’t refuse.

“It was a complete master stroke. She ultimately took to it like a duck to water, even though it was a big leap for her. You made your name super hot as an actress and then you jump into this thing where no one says action,” said Steiner. “Obviously, there was a side of her that was a bit of performance, but as the series grew on she really grew into Parker reacting herself to the stuff that was going on. We all know the unique, kooky side to her, and it was great that was allowed to breathe notwithstanding the hard-nosed mafia outside.”

“It was so amazing to see her in action and how she approached it, her wardrobe, everything to tell the story. She was really playful in terms of the character, because she kind of saw herself as this matriarch figure within the cast. She really leaned into it,” O’Driscoll agreed. “She’s done things like ‘Best in Show,’ which have improv in them as well, so she would say how she was drawing from all of these different experiences in her career to bring it into this new medium for her.”

While the reality television format may have been new for the Emmy-nominated actress, the Studio Lambert and Primal Media EPs had plenty of their own experiences on which to call upon.

“Mafia scripted shows are fundamentally about one incredibly powerful person who got to have everything, and whether they can keep people loyal to them or whether they’re going to actually find themselves cut up,” Steiner noted. “From that, the format developed out about one person trying to cling on to power with the potential to do it, but equally the potential to suddenly meet their end.”

“I just think mob movies have everything that you want for a great reality format,” O’Driscoll echoed. “Power and loyalty and family and money and betrayal. It’s such a good match.”

Ultimately, Maria Georgas proved to be the most powerful Don, choosing to split the $100,000 prize pot with Chelsea Lazkani and Shane Parton, after whacking Harry Jowsey, Demi Engemann and Willam in the end game. But how does “The Mob” compare to Studio Lambert’s other murderous reality show, “The Traitors”?

“‘The Mob’ is about power, ‘The Traitors’ is a bit more about deception, with everything played out in the open,” O’Driscoll explained. “Also, tonally, [‘The Mob’] has got serious gameplay, but it’s a bit more lighthearted and comedic — it’s got glamor and it’s funny and it’s camp and it’s very cinematic. ‘The Traitors’ is a bit more dark and gothic and psychological. That’s really how they stand out from each other.”

“‘The Traitors’ is covert, everyone could be lying; this is overt, you know it’s the Don,” Steiner added. “It’s really about whether or not people are being loyal to you or actually behind your back trying to do something. The gameplay of it all, as well as the sort of top line concept, are certainly different.”

Also on Hulu this week is the return of “The Circle,” as it moves to the streamer from Netflix for Season 8.

“The biggest point of difference is that we’re filming this in real time, so we have a viewer vote each week. The audience will get a chance to stir the pot and influence the game every Thursday, which will then pay off on the next Tuesday episode,” O’Driscoll teased. “We’ve got a new host, the wonderful Tinx, and she’s got her own space in the building, and then we’ve also got celebrities playing alongside civilians as well … we wanted to make sure that they, particularly in terms of strategy, would be able to stand alongside those celebrities and have as much of a chance of winning — and I think they’re playing pretty well.”

“The Mob” Season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes of “The Circle” airing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.