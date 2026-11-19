Ahead of Thursday night’s Season 1 finale, “The Traitors: New Blood” has been renewed for Season 2 on NBC.

Casting for the civilian spinoff’s sophomore season is now underway, with Alan Cumming also set to return as host sometime in 2027. Going into tonight’s finale, eight contestants remain — with two traitors amongst them.

“New Blood” has also reached more than 23 million viewers across platforms since its September debut, adding more than 14 million new viewers to the franchise’s overall 31 million viewership. Plus, over half (61%) of the NBC audience is watching the format for the first time, according to the network.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of the mainline “Traitors” series will premiere Jan. 14, 2027, on Peacock. The “New Blood” renewal comes after NBCUniversal gave the franchise a three-season pick-up in September, though it’s currently unclear exactly how that order will break down across both shows.

Season 4 of “The Traitors” won seven Emmys earlier this year, including for production design, cinematography, costumes, directing, picture editing, host and overall Outstanding Reality Competition Program (the most ever in a single year for the genre).

“At an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” per the logline. “Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert, with executive producers Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Cumming. The U.S. version debuted in January 2023, based on the Dutch original “De Verraders.”