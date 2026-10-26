‘The Mob’: Meet the Cast of Hulu’s Killer New Reality Show

It’s no secret Parker Posey is always working, but she’s enlisted quite the crew for her latest job “The Mob,” out now on Hulu.
The new reality competition show premiered Monday, bringing together a dozen reality stars and other entertainers to partake in mafia movie-inspired challenges while they take turns killing each other off — à la “The Traitors.”
Plus, the cast notably includes some nods to classic mob entries from throughout pop culture history, including “The Sopranos,” “Goodfellas” and, of course, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
“’The Mob’ is a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” per the logline. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”
Check out the cast of “The Mob,” below:
Willam Belli
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Demi Engemann
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”
Maria Georgas
“Bachelor” Nation
Joe Gorga
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
Harry Jowsey
“Too Hot to Handle,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Amazing Race Australia,” “Perfect Match,” “Let’s Marry Harry”
Chelsea Lazkani
“Selling Sunset”
Debi Mazar
“Younger,” “Goodfellas,” “Batman Forever,” “Entourage”
Bella Palk
“Love Overboard”
Shane Parton
“Bachelor” Nation
Romeo
Rapper
Bruno Tonioli
“Dancing With the Stars”
Aida Turturro
“The Sopranos,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Blacklist”
Parker Posey, Host
“Dazed and Confused,” “Scream 3,” “Best in Show,” “The White Lotus”
Produced by Studio Lambert and Primal Media, Posey also serves as an EP with Susan House as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O’Driscoll, Stephen Lambert, Adam Wood, Mat Steiner and David Mortimer.
The first two episodes of “The Mob” are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.