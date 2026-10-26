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‘The Mob’: Meet the Cast of Hulu’s Killer New Reality Show

Parker Posey has enlisted quite the crew for her mafia movie-inspired competition series, out Monday

JD Knapp
The Mob, Hulu
"The Mob" cast (Credit: Disney/Andrea Miconi)
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It’s no secret Parker Posey is always working, but she’s enlisted quite the crew for her latest job “The Mob,” out now on Hulu.

The new reality competition show premiered Monday, bringing together a dozen reality stars and other entertainers to partake in mafia movie-inspired challenges while they take turns killing each other off — à la “The Traitors.”

Plus, the cast notably includes some nods to classic mob entries from throughout pop culture history, including “The Sopranos,” “Goodfellas” and, of course, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“’The Mob’ is a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” per the logline. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

Check out the cast of “The Mob,” below:

The Mob
Willam Belli for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Willam Belli

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

The Mob
Demi Engemann for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Demi Engemann

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

The Mob
Maria Georgas for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Maria Georgas

“Bachelor” Nation

The Mob
Joe Gorga for “The Mob” (Hulu)

Joe Gorga

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

The Mob
Harry Jowsey for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Harry Jowsey

“Too Hot to Handle,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Amazing Race Australia,” “Perfect Match,” “Let’s Marry Harry”

The Mob
Chelsea Lazkani for “The Mob” (Hulu)

Chelsea Lazkani

“Selling Sunset”

The Mob
Debi Mazar for “The Mob” (Hulu)

Debi Mazar

“Younger,” “Goodfellas,” “Batman Forever,” “Entourage”

The Mob
Bella Palk for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Bella Palk

“Love Overboard”

The Mob
Shane Parton for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Shane Parton

“Bachelor” Nation

The Mob
Romeo Miller for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Romeo

Rapper

The Mob
Bruno Tonioli for “The Mob” (Hulu)

Bruno Tonioli

“Dancing With the Stars”

The Mob
Aida Turturro for “The Mob” (Hulu)

Aida Turturro

“The Sopranos,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Blacklist”

The Mob
Parker Posey for “The Mob” (Disney/Poupay Jutharat)

Parker Posey, Host

“Dazed and Confused,” “Scream 3,” “Best in Show,” “The White Lotus”

Produced by Studio Lambert and Primal Media, Posey also serves as an EP with Susan House as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O’Driscoll, Stephen Lambert, Adam Wood, Mat Steiner and David Mortimer.

The first two episodes of “The Mob” are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Alan Cumming, The Traitors
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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