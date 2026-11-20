“The Traitors” crowned the first winner of its civilian “New Blood” edition, and it was a doozy.

After a season of twists, turns and traitorous secrets, one player emerged victorious: Traitor Shane Beatty took home the grand prize pot of $246,300.

Beatty was just one of six players that made it to the final roundtable at the start of Episode 12, alongside traitor Katie Fites and faithfuls Abbey Benjamin, Kriste Lewis, Victor Vollbrechthausen and Wyatt Gillespie. The final roundtable saw Lewis voted out, but her identity was not revealed to the group.

By the time the five finalists reached the fire pit and had the option to end the game, all of the remaining players chose to banish someone. The majority of votes went to Fites — including a vote from her fellow traitor Beatty — and she was banished.

With four players remaining — Beatty, Benjamin, Vollbrechthausen and Gillespie — Benjamin and Gillespie voted to banish again, and this time the votes saw Vollbrechthausen banished from the game.

Beatty, Benjamin and Gillespie all agreed to end the game with the three players, but upon Benjamin and Gillespie revealing their identity as faithfuls, Beatty shared his as a traitor, tearing up as he apologized to his fellow finalists, who went home with nothing.

All was mostly forgiven by the end when Beatty explained he had started the game as a faithful, but was recruited late in the game after receiving an ultimatum. Beatty then reunited with the other finalists and ensured they would all get an invitation to his upcoming wedding.

Ahead of Thursday’s finale, “The Traitors: New Blood” was renewed for a second season on NBC, slated to debut in 2027. Hopeful Faithfuls and Traitors can apply to be on Season 2 here.