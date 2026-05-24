Jennifer Lopez Stunned by Brett Goldstein’s Near-Perfect Knowledge of Her Movies | Video

Jennifer Lopez was left stunned by “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein’s nearly perfect knowledge of her movie career in an interview clip shared by Netflix Saturday — despite the fact that Goldstein warned her he would “f–king smash” the challenge.

Goldstein more than proved he meant what he said, and Lopez was left agape as he correctly answered nearly every question she posed about “Maid in Manhattan,” “Selena” and “Hustlers.”

Lopez began by asking Goldstein how she met her love interest, Steve, in the 2001 comedy “The Wedding Planner.”

He answered correctly: “The heel of your shoe gets stuck in the grill in the street as a garbage truck is coming towards you.”

Goldstein was then asked what the occupation of Lopez’s “Maid in Manhattan” love interest was (New York congressional senator), who plays her father in two different films (Edward James Almas in “Selena” and “Office Romance”) and who Lopez was meant to marry in “Marry Me.”

“You’re supposed to marry an evil pop star,” he answered, “and then you marry Owen Wilson.”

At one point Lopez asked how Goldstein knew so much about her work and he answered, “Did you think I made it up, that I was a fan?” She admitted, “No, yeah, kind of. Yes.”

At one point Goldstein seemed embarrassed after being asked to describe the coat Lopez’s character Ramona wears in “Hustlers.”

It turns out that Goldstein’s reaction may have been because of an easter egg back to his own podcast, “Films to Be Buried With,” in which he waxed poetic on Lopez’s “Hustlers” performance, the film’s sexiness and specifically the fur coat.

“Now in fact, one of the questions on here is best cuddle, and one of my answers for best cuddle is ‘Hustlers,” he said in the resurfaced clip. “There’s a scene on the roof, she’s sat in her big fur coat and the new girl comes up and she’s shy. And Jennifer Lopez gives her a cuddle in a big fur coat that puts between her legs like cuddles her. And I thought I’d never want it to be cuddled more. Like that is one of the best cuddles.”

Listen to that clip — and watch the Netflix interview with the “Office Romance” co-stars — below.