J.J. Abrams’ Glen Powell Movie ‘The Great Beyond’ Delayed a Year in Warner Bros. Slate Shakeup

“The Batman: Part II” isn’t the only big Warner Bros. facing a delay. In addition to moving the highly anticipated DC sequel from 2027 to 2028, the studio announced Wednesday that J.J. Abrams’ original sci-fi film “The Great Beyond” will move from Nov. 13, 2026 to Oct. 1, 2027, where it will be released in IMAX and IMAX 70mm.

Plot details for the sci-fi movie, which Abrams also wrote, are under wraps, but it stars Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L. Jackson. It’s also Abrams’ first feature directorial effort since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and with the delay to 2027 that makes it close to a decade since a new Abrams movie has been in theaters.

Additionally, “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail’s “Panic Carefully” moves from February to April 9, 2027. That original film, written and directed by Esmail, stars Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Olsen.

And the horror sequel “Revenge of La Llorona,” a follow-up to 2019’s “Conjuring” spinoff “The Curse of La Llorona,” moves up from April to Feb. 26, 2027, swapping dates with “Panic Carefully.” Santiago Menghini directs that film starring Raymond Cruz, Monica Raymund, Martín Fajardo and Jay Hernandez.

The shift of “The Great Beyond” takes one film off the 2026 schedule, but WB’s slate the rest of the year is still packed. There’s the Abrams-produced sci-fi dinosaur blockbuster “The End of Oak Street” in August, “Practical Magic 2” in September, Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger” and the DC horror movie “Clayface” in October, “The Cat in the Hat” in November and of course “Dune: Part Three” in December.