Johnny Depp Is Back on the High Seas in ‘Day Drinker’ Trailer

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“Day Drinker,” the new film starring Johnny Depp, arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027. And we have the brand-new trailer for the film, which also stars Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz. Watch it below.

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The official synopsis for “Day Drinker” is deceptively simple (or possibly just deceptive): “a private-yacht bartender (Cline) encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.” Except that Depp has a bizarre, almost unintelligible Scottish (?) accent, there seems to be “John Wick”-adjacent revenge movie flourishes (“Wick” producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are among those responsible), some supernatural elements (is Cruz a witch?) and God knows what else.

“Day Drinker” was directed by Marc Webb, whose last film was the live-action “Snow White” for Disney; was written by Zach Dean, who has also penned similarly high-concept studio fare like “The Tomorrow War” and “The Gorge;” and was shot by Spanish cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe, whose credits include “The Others,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and two of the “Twilight” movies.

The movie marks the second big project Depp has landed, following this fall’s Scrooge origin story “Ebenezer” (for Paramount). Before “Ebenezer,” his last big studio movie was 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.” But following the accusations of domestic abuse from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard, Warner Bros. dropped Depp, replacing him with Mads Mikkelsen for 2022’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Since 2018 Depp has occasionally acted, usually in smaller, independent features or foreign films, although rumors persist that he will be involved when Disney brings the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies out of dry dock.

Until then, he’s got another somewhat seafaring voyage on his hands with “Day Drinker.” “Day Drinker” hits theaters on March 26, 2027. BYOB.