Johnny Depp Wants to End ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise ‘On a Better Note’

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Johnny Depp wants to right the ship — the pirate ship, that is.

The “Alice in Wonderland” star talked to Entertainment Tonight as part of the press tour for “Ebenezer,” a return to the spotlight after Depp’s highly publicized legal saga with Amber Heard involving claims of domestic violence and defamation. In the interview, Depp said that he would be willing to return to his Oscar-nominated role of Jack Sparrow in a long-discussed sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.