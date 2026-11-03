Johnny Depp Wants to End ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise ‘On a Better Note’

Johnny Depp wants to right the ship — the pirate ship, that is.
The “Alice in Wonderland” star talked to Entertainment Tonight as part of the press tour for “Ebenezer,” a return to the spotlight after Depp’s highly publicized legal saga with Amber Heard involving claims of domestic violence and defamation. In the interview, Depp said that he would be willing to return to his Oscar-nominated role of Jack Sparrow in a long-discussed sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.
“If things are exactly where they need to be with regards to how they’re going to top off the ‘Pirates,’ the only involvement that I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,” Depp told the outlet.
Depp isn’t wrong that the series left off on a sour note. The fourth film in the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and the fifth, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” were both critically panned in comparison to the first trilogy of films.
While “On Stranger Tides” was the franchise’s second-highest grossing entry with a $1.045 billion haul, “Dead Men Tell No Tales” was the second-lowest, bringing home roughly $795 million (still a high sum).
After debuting as Jack Sparrow in 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Depp said he would be willing to return for any sequel so long as producer Jerry Bruckheimer is involved.
“I’ll go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything,” he said. “Doesn’t matter, if it’s Jerry. I trust him, and we have deep friendship.”