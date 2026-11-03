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Johnny Depp Wants to End ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise ‘On a Better Note’

“I’ll go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything,” the “Ebenezer” star says

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)
Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017) (Credit: Disney)
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Johnny Depp wants to right the ship — the pirate ship, that is.

The “Alice in Wonderland” star talked to Entertainment Tonight as part of the press tour for “Ebenezer,” a return to the spotlight after Depp’s highly publicized legal saga with Amber Heard involving claims of domestic violence and defamation. In the interview, Depp said that he would be willing to return to his Oscar-nominated role of Jack Sparrow in a long-discussed sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

“If things are exactly where they need to be with regards to how they’re going to top off the ‘Pirates,’ the only involvement that I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,” Depp told the outlet.

Johnny Depp in "Ebenezer" (Paramount Pictures)
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Depp isn’t wrong that the series left off on a sour note. The fourth film in the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and the fifth, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” were both critically panned in comparison to the first trilogy of films.

While “On Stranger Tides” was the franchise’s second-highest grossing entry with a $1.045 billion haul, “Dead Men Tell No Tales” was the second-lowest, bringing home roughly $795 million (still a high sum).

After debuting as Jack Sparrow in 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Depp said he would be willing to return for any sequel so long as producer Jerry Bruckheimer is involved.

“I’ll go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything,” he said. “Doesn’t matter, if it’s Jerry. I trust him, and we have deep friendship.”

Paul Bettany at a "VisionQuest" red carpet at Rome Film Festival (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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