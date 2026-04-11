Jonah Hill Calls Out Kanye West for Antisemitism in New Film ‘Outcome’

Jonah Hill made a point of calling out Kanye West’s antisemitism in his latest movie, “Outcome,” just weeks after the rapper claimed the actor’s “21 Jump Street” made him “like Jewish people again.”

The movie, which debuted Friay on Apple TV, stars Keanu Reeves as A-lister and recovering addict Reef Hawk and Hill as agent Ira Slitz. After Reef finds out he’s been threatened with the release of a potentially damaging video, Hill’s character tells him, “We ran the numbers. Turns out that hating Jews doesn’t negatively affect a person’s career. In fact, it can even help.”

The shot then cuts to a photo of West displayed on a wall. The rapper has a years-long history of making bigoted and antisemitic remarks that dates back to at least 2005.

West apologized for his more recent bouts of antisemitism in January.

“My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that,” he wrote in an open letter printed by the Wall Street Journal. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

In 2025 the rapper sold t-shirts with swastikas printed on them and released a song titled “Heil Hitler.” In 2023 he released a song featuring Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign in which he rapped openly antisemitic lyrics.

The song came a year after West fired off a series of antisemitic attacks on social media and “The Shop: Uninterrupted” pulled an episode featuring an interview with the performer. On an Oct. 2023 episode of “Drink Champs,” West said he was a target of “the Jewish media” and “you really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe and, you know, I’m here to finish the job. I’m here to not back down.”