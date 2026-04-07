Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye West Blocked From Traveling to UK

The Wireless Festival has been canceled in London after the Home Office denied Kanye West, the festival’s planned headliner, entry to the country on Tuesday.

The UK government blocked permission for West to travel after he applied for an Electronic Travel Authorisation, the Home Office told the BBC, adding that the decision to refuse permission was made because “his presence would not be conducive to the public good.”

Shortly after the news broke that West wouldn’t be allowed to travel there, Wireless Festival has been canceled.

“The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom,” a statement from the fest reads. “As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time. Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel.



All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund. pic.twitter.com/nNCqUXNU6t — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 7, 2026

On Monday, the organizer’s managing director asked that people offer “forgiveness and hope” to West after the rapper’s headlining bill at the major annual London music fest prompted primary co-sponsor Pepsi and others to withdraw their longstanding support.

The outcry grew after West played a pair of sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to little pushback, but after public pressure grew, Pepsi pulled out of Wireless followed by a slew of others, including Diageo, Rockstar and Paypal.

Throughout 2025, West spewed antisemitic hate online and even briefly sold T-shirts with swastikas on them on his website. He was also sued by a former marketing employee for harassment and discrimination over his alleged antisemitic comments in February and dropped the song “Heil Hitler” in May.

He apologized in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in January, saying his public outbursts were due to manic episodes from his bipolar disorder.

“It does not excuse what I did though,” he said at the time. “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Melvin Benn, managing director of U.K. promoter Festival Republic, said Monday that the decision to choose West as the Wireless headliner wasn’t about platforming him, but instead showcasing his songs.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions,” Benn said.