‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Singer Says She Risks Losing Health Insurance Over Residual Dispute

Kay Hanley, the frontwoman for Letters to Cleo and the singing voice for Rachael Leigh Cook in 2001’s “Josie and the Pussycats,” shared she’s at risk of losing her health insurance over a SAG-AFTRA residual dispute.

The musician took to X on Thursday, where she told her followers that she was allegedly not being paid for her vocal performance for the comedy-musical.

“I’m not being paid residuals for my singing on ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ bc film producers failed to provide paperwork to @sagaftra for my 20+ vocal sessions in 2000,” Hanley wrote. “SAG says I had 2 years (??) to report but I found out this year. Didn’t hit 25 earnings. I lose my health [insurance] July 1.”

A representative for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

I'm not being paid residuals for my singing on Josie & the Pussycats bc film producers failed to provide paperwork to @sagaftra for my 20+ vocal sessions in 2000. SAG says I had 2 years (??) to report but I found out this year.

Didn't hit 25 earnings. l lose my health ins July1 — ☠️ Kay Hanley ☠️ (@kayhanley) June 18, 2026

The 2001 adaptation of the beloved Archie Comic notably underperformed at the box office following its release, bringing in only $14.8 million at the time. However, the film, which also starred Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Alan Cumming and Parker Posey, has gone on to become a cult classic in the years following.

In fact, one of the songs from the film, titled “Pretend To Be Nice,” continues to garner attention on YouTube, with fans in 2026 praising both the camp elements of the movie and its pop score.

“Massively underrated movie,” one fan commented earlier this year. Another chimed in with, “Super underrated movie and soundtrack.”

As for Hanley, “Josie and the Pussycats” wasn’t her only movie work, as the singer also appeared on the soundtracks for 1996’s “The Craft” and 1999’s “10 Things I Hate About You.” Letters to Cleo, meanwhile, was best known for its 1994 single, “Here & Now.”