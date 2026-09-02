Kat Dennings Recalls Tom Hardy’s Unexpected Home Visit After Their 6-Hour ‘Mad Max’ Audition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Kat Dennings confessed she’s a big Tom Hardy fan, especially after the way he treated her and her mom after a lengthy audition for “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

On Tuesday, the actress, best known for her work in “2 Broke Girls” and Marvel’s “Thor,” took to social media and reflected on her intense audition for George Miller’s Oscar-winning “Mad Max” movie. As Dennings detailed in her video, she was tapped to do a chemistry read opposite Hardy, who ultimately landed the lead role of “Mad Max” Rockatansky.

“The dialogue was a couple of pages and kind of vague,” she shared. “And basically what happened was an acting class, if it was on … the worst day of your life.”

She continued: “At one point, they had us switch roles. They had the camera and had us running around the corner. The worst part of it, I do believe, was when the acting coach told us to say the lines without saying the lines. Encouraging us to just make noises. Instead of the lines.”

Dennings recalled that she was “dying” during the process, but that Hardy seemed to really take to the exercise: “He was able to be extremely free and come up with very creative ways of doing these lines.”

Dennings shared the audition was a lengthy day, quipping, “We broke for lunch in the middle of it.”

Yet, Dennings noted that the best part of her encounter with Hardy occurred after the audition finally wrapped, sharing that the actor offered to drive her home.

“This was before I had a car,” she said. “Tom Hardy heard that I didn’t have a car. And he said, ‘Oh I’ll just take you home.”

Dennings said Hardy was “so lovely” while driving her home to her parents’ house, where she was living at the time.

“He came inside and he met my mom and he was like, ‘Oh, what a nice house,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Alright, Tom, this was a very special day. I hope you move further in this experience, because I know that I’m not going to.’”

Per the actress, she then went to her room, where she threw on her pajamas and took a nap.

“Few hours later, I go back into the main house and Tom Hardy is still there,” she said. “Having tea with my mother, and just chatting it up. So, I can’t say enough about Tom Hardy. I will be a fan of his for life. I think he’s a wonderful person. And my mom still talks about him.

Watch Dennings’ full video on her Hardy encounter above.

Dennings’ comments come over a year after Michael Fassbender shared his own “Mad Max” audition story on “Happy Sad Confused,” in which he called it “one of the worst auditions.”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” ultimately starred Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult and brought in over $380 million at the global box office. It took home six Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.