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‘2 Broke Girls’ Reunion: Beth Behrs Joins Kat Dennings in ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3

“The Neighborhood” actress to guest star on the ABC sitcom

JD Knapp
Beth Behrs, Kat Dennings
Beth Behrs, Kat Dennings (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images/Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
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It’s been nine years since “2 Broke Girls” went kaput, but Kat Dennings isn’t done working with Beth Behrs. In fact, they’re about to reunite in Season 3 of “Shifting Gears” next year on ABC.

Behrs joins the multi-cam sitcom as Dr. Johnson, a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Dennings’ Riley for a back injury. This will also mark her reunion with “Shifting Gears” showrunner Michelle Nader, who was an executive producer on their CBS sitcom.

Produced by 20th Television, Season 3 of the ABC series will also star Tim Allen, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis. EPs include Bob Daily, Jim Patterson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Amodeo, Nader and Allen, with Dennings as producer.

“’Shifting Gears’ follows Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop,” per the logline. “When his estranged daughter, Riley (Dennings), and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”

Behrs and Dennings led “2 Broke Girls” for six seasons on CBS from 2011 to 2017. Behrs then moved onto “The Neighborhood” for eight more years on the network from 2018 until the series finale this past May, while Dennings went on to star in both “Dollface” and “WandaVision” in that time.

“Shifting Gears” returns for Season 3 in 2027 on ABC, with the first two seasons available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Sherry Cola (Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic), Darren Criss (Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage) and James Monroe Iglehart (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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