Kevin Feige Dismisses Worries That ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Had No ‘Build-Up’: Fans Said Thanos ‘Just Sits on a Chair”

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Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige returned to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to unveil the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including an all-stars-on-deck plug for its coming crossover event “Avengers: Doomsday.”

In an interview with film personality Brandon Davis after the presentation, Feige addressed the comparisons that fans have made between the narrative build-up to “Doomsday” and that of the previous “Avengers” films, “Infinity War” and “Endgame.”

Before “Infinity War” was released, the film’s main antagonist, Thanos, had made several short appearances across prior Marvel movies, teased as an all-powerful villain that Marvel’s superheroes would inevitably face off against. In contrast, Doctor Victor von Doom, the main antagonist of “Doomsday,” has only been seen in last year’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” featured in a brief, over-the-shoulder cameo. Feige addressed the comparison by suggesting that fans are remembering Thanos’ prior appearances as being more consequential than they actually were.

“The ‘Thanos build-up’ has built up in people’s heads over the years,” Feige said, before listing off some of the villain’s appearances prior to “Infinity War.” “He sat on a chair at the end. He pulled a gauntlet out and said, ‘I’ll do it myself.’ And he yelled at Ronan, [the villain of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’], on a video screen briefly. And that was kind of it. I remember memes making fun of Thanos for just sitting in a chair. ‘All he does is just sit on a chair.’”

Feige argues that “Doomsday” will comfortably establish Doctor Doom, similarly to how “Infinity War” was Thanos’ proper introduction to viewers, many of whom weren’t savvy to his cameo appearances.

“When we got to ‘Infinity War,’ we said, ‘This is really the introduction of Thanos to people.’ That’s how that movie was built. That’s what we’re doing with Doom. ‘Doomsday’ is an introduction and the story of Doom,” Feige said. “It is very much for audiences that know and love him from the comics, and audiences that haven’t any clue who he is yet.”

Even though “Avengers: Doomsday” will be headed by a villain that will be new to many viewers, that character will at least be played by a Marvel alum. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Victor von Doom, after previously playing Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, across several films over 11 years. “Doomsday” arrives in theaters Dec. 18.