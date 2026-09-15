Kristin Cavallari to Star in ‘Cowboy Hearts’ Romantic Comedy at Roku

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Kristin Cavallari is jumping into the world of TV rom-coms. The reality star is set to star in Roku’s upcoming streaming film “Cowboy Hearts,” marking her first feature film lead role in 17 years.

She stars opposite Tanner Novlan (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Liberty Mutual ads) in the film, which is expected to debut in early 2027.

“When a no-nonsense reality TV producer (Cavallari) is sent to Georgia to oversee the reboot of the hit dating show ‘Cowboy Hearts,’ she expects chaos behind the scenes, not romantic sparks with the cowboy himself (Novlan). Now, with the cameras rolling and her job on the line, she’ll have to decide if love is worth going off script,” reads the official logline for the film.

This marks the second collaboration between Cavallari and Roku since the hit special “The Reunion: Laguna Beach,” which the platform touted for breaking viewership and engagement records.

“After the success of ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach,’ we knew we weren’t done working with Kristin,” Roku Media Head of Originals Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement. “Casting one of reality TV’s most iconic stars as a reality TV producer was too good to resist — and she absolutely delivers in the role. Kristin and Tanner are fantastic together, the movie is a blast, and we can’t wait for audiences to fall for ‘Cowboy Hearts’ next year.”

“I’m so excited to be stepping back into acting and getting to do something completely different with a rom-com!” Cavallari said. “After such a great experience working with Roku on ‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach,’ it feels especially exciting to be working with their team again — but this time for a scripted film! I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Cavallari is a television personality, entrepreneur, podcast host and New York Times bestselling author. She rose to fame starring in MTV’s hit reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and “The Hills,” and later her own docuseries, “Very Cavallari” and “Honestly Cavallari,” on E!. She also hosts her relationship and lifestyle podcast with Dear Media, “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.” Cavallari currently resides in Tennessee with her three children and recently acted as herself in an episode of “9-1-1: Nashville.”

“Cowboy Hearts” was directed by Traci Hays and written by Paris Herbert-Taylor. It is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. Ashley Squires, Jessica Bahowich, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for Fox Entertainment Studios. “Cowboy Hearts” is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku. Fox Entertainment Global will distribute the film internationally.