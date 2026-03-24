‘The Reunion: Laguna Beach’ Trailer Teases Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari’s First-Ever Confrontation

As Hilary Duff once said, let’s go back — back to the beginning.

The stars of “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” are doing just that next month with Roku’s “The Reunion: Laguna Beach,” 20 years after the reality show staple ended its three-season run on MTV.

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Christina Schuller, Lo Bosworth, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser and Morgan Olsen are all set to participate, with comedian Casey Wilson hosting the reunion special.

A new trailer out Tuesday even teases the first-ever documented one-on-one convo between Conrad and Cavallari, who both famously allowed cameras to follow their stories into other docuseries, “The Hills” and “Very Cavallari.”

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“We have never had a conversation on-camera just the two of us. You ready?” Cavallari asks, to which Conrad bluntly replies, “No.”

“The Reunion: Laguna Beach” is executive produced by original series creator Liz Gateley on behalf of Damsel Media, alongside Conrad, Cavallari and Colletti. Other EPs include showrunner Bill Langworthy, Lucilla D’Agostino and Barry Poznick for Big Fish Entertainment, with Olivia LaRoche and Louisa Lenander Friedman overseeing the reunion special for Roku Originals.

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this,” Gateley said in a prior statement. “To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen and Kristin as executive producers 20 years later is a dream.”

“’Laguna Beach’ wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” Head of Roku Originals Brian Tannenbaum added. “Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia.”

The original “Laguna Beach” ran for just three seasons on MTV from 2004 to 2006. However, it then launched directly into “The Hills” for six more seasons through 2010, in addition to a plethora of other spinoffs (and copies).

“The Reunion: Laguna Beach” airs April 10 on The Roku Channel.