‘Laguna Beach’ Cast to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Special at Roku

Let’s go back, back to the beginning.

Just like the iconic Hilary Duff theme song suggests, the original cast of “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” is set to reunite for a 20th anniversary special next year on Roku.

Currently titled “Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion,” the two-hour special will see Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser and original series creator Liz Gateley all take part.

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this,” Gateley said in a Wednesday statement. “To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen and Kristin as executive producers 20 years later is a dream.”

“’Laguna Beach’ wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” Head of Roku Originals Brian Tannenbaum added. “Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia.”

“Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion” is executive produced by Liz Gateley on behalf of Damsel Media, alongside Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari. Other EPs include showrunner Bill Langworthy and Lucilla D’Agostino and Barry Poznick for Big Fish Entertainment, with Olivia LaRoche and Louisa Lenander Friedman overseeing the reunion special for Roku Originals.

The original “Laguna Beach” ran for just three seasons on MTV from 2004 to 2006. However, it then launched directly into “The Hills” for six more seasons through 2010, in addition to a plethora of other spinoffs (and copies).

“Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion” is set to air sometime in 2026.