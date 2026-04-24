Legion M, FilmFrog Team Up to Launch ‘Theater Alliance’ With Cinergy, Indie Cinemas | Exclusive

Legion M, the fan-owned entertainment company with more than 60,000 investors, is partnering with theatrical marketing firm FilmFrog to launch the Legion M Theater Alliance, a network of preferred movie theaters aimed at shoring up the theatrical ecosystem at what both companies describe as a pivotal moment for exhibition.

The alliance, which TheWrap can exclusively announce, debuts with select locations from regional chain Cinergy Entertainment Group, alongside independent venues Springs Cinema & Taphouse and Southampton Playhouse. Additional exhibitors are expected to join in the coming months, the companies said.

Under the initiative, Legion M — the company behind last year’s comedy spoof “Fackham Hall” and 2024’s “My Dead Friend Zoe” — will sponsor loyalty screenings and promote participating theaters to its nationwide community of investor-members, while participating exhibitors will spotlight Legion M films, initiatives and membership opportunities. The partners also plan to develop programming, marketing campaigns and community-driven activations intended to coax audiences back into theaters on a more regular basis.

“Movie theaters are at the core of Legion M’s community, as they are the place we gather for Legion M meetups, screenings, and premieres,” Legion M co-founder and president Jeff Annison said in a statement. “As Legion M continues to grow our distribution capabilities, the Theater Alliance allows us to focus our efforts on exhibitors who want to partner with fans and create the sort of community experiences that bring movie-goers back to theaters time and time again.”

FilmFrog, tapped by Legion M to administer the exhibitor network, will handle marketing and audience activations on behalf of participating theaters, channeling Legion M’s member base into targeted campaigns, local events and ticket sales.

“FilmFrog is dedicated to connecting cinemas with fans,” FilmFrog CEO Brandon Jones said. “We’ve seen the power of the Legion M community, and love the creativity the Legion M team brings. We believe this alliance represents a huge win for exhibitors, Legion M, and most of all — movie fans.”

The launch comes as theatrical exhibitors continue to navigate shifting audience habits in the wake of the pandemic and the steady encroachment of streaming, a topic that was front of mind for exhibitors and studios last week at CinemaCon.

“This is a challenging time for theaters, but with challenge comes opportunity,” Legion M co-founder and CEO Paul Scanlan said. “As the world becomes more disconnected, theaters offer a place for people to come together. Legion M is owned by over 60,000 fans, and we’re excited to lock arms with theaters and fight to ensure the theatrical experience survives and thrives.”

By leveraging its investor base and direct relationship with audiences, Legion M said it aims to build a repeatable model that benefits theaters, partners and moviegoers alike — a template the company hopes can scale as more exhibitors sign on.