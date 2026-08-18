Lifetime Unveils September Slate With 2 Movies Ripped From the Headlines | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Lifetime has added two new movies inspired by actual events, “Sole Survivor of Flight 119” and “The Ocean Between Them,” to its September slate, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The Strength of a Lifetime September movie event will kick off on Sept. 12. The first film in the lineup is the previously announced “Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story,” starring Sherri Shepherd and Dondré Whitfield.

Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) and Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) will then star in “Sole Survivor of Flight 119,” which premieres on Saturday, Sept. 19. Inspired by Tammy L. Kling’s memoir “Exit Row,” the film tells the story of the only survivor of a deadly plane crash.

Lisa Foster (Callies) survives the devastating crash stranded deep in the Mexican jungle, while Rebecca Till (Bryant) is tasked with assisting the families of the missing passengers.

Elsewhere, Rebecca Gayheart and her real-life daughter Georgia Dane will share the screen in “The Ocean Between Them.” The film stars Gayheart as Joan, a devoted mother whose world is upended when her daughter Miranda (Jessica Lord) disappears at sea during a vacation in Belize. Dane stars as the younger daughter Ashley. The Lifetime movie comes out Saturday, Sept. 26.

“The Ocean Between Them” premieres on Lifetime in September (Credit: Lifetime)

The Strength of a Lifetime film series specifically tells stories of resilience through scripted film, inspired by real-life, harrowing events.

“Our Strength of a Lifetime movies celebrate the resilience of people whose lives were forever changed by unimaginable events,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming at A&E, Lifetime and LMN. “These remarkable stories honor the courage to survive and the power of hope to overcome life’s greatest challenges.”

“Sole Survivor of Flight 119” is produced by All Canadian Entertainment for Lifetime. The movie is directed by Steven A. Adelson and was written by Ross Andrew Katz and Jane Espenson. Brad Krevoy, Olivia Krevoy, Amy Hartwick, Ernie Barbarash, Amy Krell, Dattaguru Mahabal, Robert Bricker, and Katz serve as executive producers with Darren Robson producing.

Evoke Entertainment produced “The Ocean Between Them” for Lifetime. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Lisa Alford, and Anthony Fankhauser are on board as executive producers. The film was directed by Gabriel Correa from a script by Sam Lee, Angela Gulner and Yuri Baranovsky.