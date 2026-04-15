Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract Extended for Another 2 Years

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s contract has been extended another two years, putting him at the company at least through July 31, 2031. This according to a new SEC filing, where Lionsgate’s compensation committee approved his new employee agreement. In 2024, a deal put him in place until 2029.

He has served as the CEO of Lionsgate since March 2000 alongside vice chairman Michael Burns.

The contract calls for Feltheimer’s salary to remain at $1.5 million (this has been his salary for the past 10 years) and is guaranteed stock options between $17 and $22 per-share, as part of a management incentive package.

While Lionsgate has suffered through some pretty sizable missteps in the past couple of years, including but not limited to a disappointing “Crow” reboot, Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project “Megalopolis,” and “John Wick” franchise extension “Ballerina,” and a woeful new trilogy of “Strangers” films, they seem to be on the mend.

December saw the release of surprise hit “The Housemaid,” which made nearly $400 million on a budget of $35 million (a sequel is being fast-tracked) and earlier this year “War Machine,” which Lionsgate produced, became one of the biggest Netflix original films of the season.

Upcoming Lionsgate titles include Michael Jackson biopic Michael (a co-production with Universal Pictures and GK Films), musical comedy “Power Ballad,” sequel “Fall 2” and a new “Hunger Games” prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

TV-wise, Lionsgate has new seasons of “The Studio” and “The Hunting Wives” in the works.

While Lionsgate would make for an ideal studio to be absorbed or merged with, thanks to franchises like “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games,” “Twilight” and “Rambo,” no suitor has presented themselves to the Santa Monica-based studio.