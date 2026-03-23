Disney’s New Live-Action ‘Moana’ Trailer Shows How Far This Franchise Will Go

Disney released a new trailer for the live-action “Moana” movie on Monday, offering a fresh look at the latest extension of one of the company’s most valuable franchises.

Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as trickster demigod Maui in the film, which also stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana, John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams, who portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

The film comes on the heels of the success of the animated “Moana 2,” a reworking of a planned Disney+ sequel series that grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2024.

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The first “Moana” opened in 2016 and quickly became a smash hit, grossing nearly $700 million at the box office and netting two Oscar nominations. But the film’s adoration really kicked into gear when Disney+ launched and families began watching “Moana” over and over again, as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs joined the litany of Disney classics like “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” and “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.”

So it seemed inevitable that Disney would turn to “Moana” as its first modern film to get the live-action treatment, after past live-action redos like “Lilo & Stitch,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” were huge hits.

Disney’s live-action “Moana” is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.”

“Moana” features original songs by Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on July 10, 2026.