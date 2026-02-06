Home > Creative Content > Movies

Warner Bros. Moves M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Remain’ to 2027

The project, based on a novel co-written by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor

Jake Gyllenhaal (Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) and Phoebe Dynevor (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest.

“Remain,” based on a novel co-written by M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks, was originally slated for an Oct. 23, 2026, release from Warner Bros. However, citing the film’s romantic storyline and strong presale performance for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wuthering Heights,” the studio has shifted the release to Feb. 5, 2027.

The release date shuffle was inspired, in part, by both the buzz around “Wuthering Heights” and the fact that “Remain” has received the highest test scores of Shyamalan’s career, which is pretty incredible given that he also made such massive hits as “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and “Signs.”

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an architect who, suffering from depression following the death of his sister, heads to Cape Cod to design a summer home for his best friend. While there he falls in love with a mysterious woman (Phoebe Dynevor), who turns his world upside down.

Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare and Maria Dizzia also star.

According to the official release, Shyamalan and Sparks “independently wrote a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on the same original love story.” The novel version of “Remain,” released in October 2025, became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Sparks serves as an executive producer on the film.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are producing through Blinding Edge Pictures alongside Marc Bienstock and Sparks’ producing partner, Theresa Park. Brazilian cinematographer Adolpho Veloso, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Train Dreams,” shot “Remain.”

At the very least, the shift in release date gives you more time to read the novel before next February.

“Remain” will arrive in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

