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M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Remain’ Trailer Thrusts Jake Gyllenhaal Into a Nicholas Sparks Movie

Phoebe Dynevor also stars in the supernatural romantic thriller, hitting theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day

JD Knapp
Remain
"Remain" (Warner Bros.)
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M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks have teamed up to bring you the most twisted Valentine’s Day yet with their new movie, “Remain.”

Written and directed by the supernatural horror icon based off a story he shares with the “Notebook” author, the new trailer out Tuesday shows Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor in quite the unsettling love story.

“When reclusive architect Tate Gordon moves to small coastal town to complete his latest project, he encounters an alluring young woman who pulls him out of his shell, and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town,” per the logline.

Warner Bros. Pictures further touts the movie as “an unprecedented collaboration between two of the world’s most creative minds.” The film was originally slated for a Halloween 2026 release, but was pushed back earlier this year.

Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor and Maria Dizzia also star. Shyamalan produces alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park, with Sparks executive producing.

The novel version of “Remain,” released in October 2025, became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

“Remain” arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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