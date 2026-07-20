Marcello Hernández Derails ‘Today’ Interview With Kevin Hart Impression That Leaves Set in Stitches

Marcello Hernández hilariously derailed “Today” on Monday morning while promoting Netflix’s “72 Hours” with Kevin Hart. Impersonating the comedy mogul straight to his face live on air, the “Saturday Night Live” star had Hart, host Sheinelle Jones and even meteorologist Al Roker off camera busting a gut.

Asked how he would describe working with Hart for the first time on the Netflix comedy from director Tim Story (Hart produced), Hernández decided to “show” Jones what it was like by doing a role-play exercise.

“You’re me, and you’re trying to get some advice from Kevin Hart,” the 28-year-old actor prompted. “Three, two, one — action.”

From there, Hernández-as-Hart shrugged off Jones’ efforts to get his attention, holding his finger in his ear as if on the phone.

“I’m sorry, I’ve just … I’m sorry just give me a moment,” Hernández said, pretending to be on a business call.

He then shouted in the phone: “They’ve gotta bring the money UP! Money’s gotta be up if they want me to do that. Listen, I’m good, I’m good, but it’s gonna cost ya! I’m good, I know what I’m doing. Yeah, I’ll be there, for a price! Add a zero!”

Hart couldn’t help but crack up at the bit, even at one point removing his sunglasses to wipe away tears.

“Is he lying Kevin?” Jones asked.

“Listen, this is ridiculous,” Hart argued, before Hernández grabbed a pair of AirPods Hart had hidden on his chair — “just incase a CEO calls and is like, ‘We want Kevin to be the face of Fruit Loops.’”

That started up a whole other half of the bit where Hernández pretended to be Hart selling the sugary morning cereal.

“He’s going to be like, ‘Of course! This is the fruitiest loop in the world. I’m Kevin Hart, hello world. Y’all ever wake up in the morning and need a pick me up? Let me pick you up, with the loop that smiles back.’”

The whole time, Roker could be heard boisterously laughing off camera while readying for the weather report.

“Al, that’s a lot of laughing over there!” Hart joked, before agreeing with Jones that Hernández is “so good” and funny.

“No, I’m telling you, like, I got to witness this in real time,” Hart said. “He is exactly what you think that he is … I don’t think ‘SNL’ does him enough justice. I think he got to cut loose in a movie in a different way. And the world is in for a treat.”

As the perfect button to the end of the bit, Jones then kicked the segment over to Roker, who was standing in front of the forecast screen with his finger in his ear, just like Hernández did as Hart.

“Add another zero to the temperatures!” Roker said.

Watch the full segment in the video below.