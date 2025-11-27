‘Shrek 5’ Adds Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo as Zendaya’s Brothers

“Shrek 5” has added Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo to the family as Shrek and Fiona’s sons, Fergus and Farkle.

They join fellow franchise newcomer Zendaya, who will play their sister Felicia, as well as returning comedy icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. The film hits theaters in June 2027.

The fifth film in the Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation franchise will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, with Brad Ableson as co-director. Vernon previously directed “Shrek 2” and is the voice of Gingy, while Dohrn worked on the second, third and fourth “Shreks” and voiced Rumpelstilskin in “Shrek Forever After.”

Hernández is well-known as a breakout star on “Saturday Night Live” and also recently appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2.” Gisondo, meanwhile, has had star-making roles in “Superman,” “Booksmart,” “Vacation,” “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Santa Clarita Diet,” just to name a few.

The fifth “Shrek” movie will be produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Gina Shay.

“Shrek 5” lands in theaters on June 30, 2027.