Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s ‘Margie Claus’ Reveals 2027 Release Date, Voice Cast

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Now you know when you can unwrap “Margie Claus.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has announced that the new animated feature, starring Melissa McCarthy as the title character, will hit theaters worldwide on Nov. 12, 2027.

Additionally, the voice cast for the animated feature has been revealed, with Jim Gaffigan as Santa and Andrew Scott as Jack Frost. Annie Mumolo, Georgette Falcone, Octavia Spencer, Gary Farmer, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Cedric Yarbrough and Maria Bakalova will also star, alongside the previously announced McCarthy and Cole Escola.

Directed by animation legend Kirk DeMicco from a screenplay by Ben Falcone and Damon Jones, the film features original songs written and produced by Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist Meghan Trainor along with Falcone and Jones. The film is produced by McCarthy and Falcone through their On the Day Productions banner alongside Michelle L.M. Wong, who recently won an Oscar for her work on a little film called “KPop Demon Hunters.”

“Margie Claus” concerns Santa’s wife Margie, who has to spring into action when Santa Claus goes missing on Christmas Eve. What does she do, exactly? “She grabs a century old sleigh out of mothballs, puts together a wildly unqualified rescue team and ventures to the South Pole where good cheer can get you killed,” according to the official synopsis.

“I love Christmas so much, and so does Margie Claus,” said McCarthy in an official statement. “Our story is about showing up for the people you love the most at the holidays, and it’s a reminder that you don’t have to be perfect to be lovable. It’s been so special to make this movie with Ben, Kirk, Michelle, Damon and are you kidding me? We got Meghan Trainor, Chef’s kiss! Ben and I can’t wait to get on our sleigh next November and throw Christmas cookie and ugly sweater parties at theaters across the globe. We’ve always wanted to tour the amazing movie theaters all over the world, and this is the perfect way to do it. We can’t wait to see you there! Ho Ho Ho!!”

“Margie Claus” is part of an ambitious inaugural slate from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, which also includes this fall’s “The Cat in the Hat,” “Bad Fairies” (May 21, 2027), “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” (March 17, 2028), “Hello Kitty” (July 21, 2028) and “The Lunar Chronicles” (November 3, 2028).

Whether you’re naughty or nice, “Margie Claus” will be in theaters on November 12, 2027 for everybody.