Marginal MediaWorks Wraps Production on Indie Horror ‘Last Day’ From Kevin Arbouet | Exclusive

Marginal MediaWorks has wrapped production on Southern indie horror “Last Day” from writer and director Kevin Arbouet, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Last Day,” which was shot on location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is described as a high concept horror that takes place over one night, in an apartment building in the deep south. Exact logline and plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film stars Tanyell Quian (“Queen Sugar,” “Nickel Boys,” “Ma”) as a single mother who will do anything to protect her son. Ellis Hobbs IV (“The Deliverance,” “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster”) plays her son, while Brandon Gilpin (“P Valley” ) and Royce Johnson (“Daredevil,” “The Punisher”) also star.

Sanjay M. Sharma, who founded Marginal, and Milan Chakraborty serve as producers on “Last Day” for Marginal.

Arbouet is best known for helming “Benji the Dove,” which was adapted from the acclaimed Icelandic novel, as well as the Fox Studios’ “Gridiron Grind,” which was selected as one of IMDb’s 2023 top picks.

Marginal’s recent film slate includes “Cypher,” which won the Jury Prize at Tribeca, and “She Taught Love” which won the AAFCA’s Best Indie Feature award.

Marginal’s LGBTQ+ Canadian indie horror, “Camp,” which hails from writer/director Avalon Fast, was recently named Best Picture at Fantastic Fest 2025 as part of its New Voices category. “Camp” is slated to screen at Frameline50 in San Francisco in June and will debut theatrically via Dark Sky on June 26.

Next up, Marginal is gearing up for productions on two additional features slated to shoot in 2026 — a horror film and an international musical — and is in post-production on its next documentary feature.