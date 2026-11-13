Margot Robbie to Star in ‘The Drama’ Director Kristoffer Borgli’s Next Movie at A24

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Kristoffer Borgli has found a new star for his next drama.

The Norwegian writer/director, who made waves this year with his chewy, dark rom-com “The Drama,” has tapped Margot Robbie to star in his next feature, “The Week of Pain.” A24 will finance the film, producing it alongside Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster’s Square Peg, Dilemma Films and LuckyChap.

No details are currently known about the plot of “The Week of Pain.”

Borgli saw massive success this year with “The Drama,” an R-rated, adult romance that went on to gross $135 million at the global box office against a budget of $28 million. The film starred Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose relationship begins to spiral when a dark secret is revealed the week of their wedding.

“The Drama” was a true word of mouth hit, boosted by a duo of strong leading performers and a hooky premise. Trailers showed that an argument arose in the film after Zendaya’s character shared the worst thing she’s ever done in a pre-wedding game. The specific details about her reveal, however, were kept close to the vest.

This gave the film a bit of buzz as audiences wondered what she could possibly say to throw her friendships and engagement into a spiral. Spoiler alert: Zendaya’s character planned a school shooting when she was in high school and didn’t follow through with it. This chewy premise made “The Drama” a true conversation piece, no doubt helping its box office haul.

Prior to that film, Borgli helmed “Dream Scenario,” another dark comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a man who randomly starts appearing in the dreams of strangers across the world. That was another A24 collaboration, while Borgli’s first feature, “Sick of Myself,” was released by Utopia after premiering at Cannes Film Festival.

Borgli is represented by UTA. Robbie is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, Narrative, Aran Michael Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein.