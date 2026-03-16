‘Marty Supreme’ Winning 0 Oscars Dubbed ‘The Most Marty Supreme Thing’ by Viewers

The 98th Academy Awards concluded on Sunday night with not a single win for “Marty Supreme,” Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama that was once considered to be an Oscars frontrunner. And the Chalamet haters are having a field day on social media.

Before getting into the posts, some background: Prior to the Oscars, the Best Actor nominee came under fire for calling opera and ballet forms of art that people are trying to keep alive “even though, like, no one cares about this any more.” Chalamet’s comments immediately sparked a backlash from the opera and ballet communities, as well as other Hollywood figures and fans. Though his comments were made after the window for Oscar voting closed, many were rooting for Chalamet to lose his Oscar.

For those people, Sunday was a good night. “Marty Supreme” lost in all nine of the categories in which it was nominated, with Chalamet losing Best Actor in a Leading Role to “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan and the movie losing Best Picture to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.” Naturally, the jokes were flowing.

“Marty Supreme not winning is the most Marty Supreme thing that could’ve happened,” one user on Bluesky wrote. Many others online repeated the sentiment, echoing the underdog story that’s at the center of the film.

Another user cheekily noted, “Ballet won as many Oscars as Marty Supreme tonight.” Most of the responses on Bluesky were mocking.

As it turns out, the star of Marty Supreme dismissing the arts wasn't the wisest strategy for getting awards in [checks notes] the arts . . . — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T02:57:25.335Z

marty supreme not winning anything was in fact the funniest possible outcome, thank u academy voters 🙏🏼 — joey noelle ✨ (@joeynoelle.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T04:46:00.826Z

However, the response on X was a bit more divided. Some made their own variations of the “most ‘Marty Supreme’ outcome” joke. Another user said that “the funniest thing” is that Chalamet received all of his negative press attention after the voting window closed, “Meaning it really was never going to be him.” There were also some celebratory GIFs.

But unlike on Bluesky, several users were also distraught by Chalamet’s loss. One user wrote that “Marty Supreme” losing everything was “some kind of joke.” Several blamed the lack of wins on the Oscars’ preference for “woke” movies.

But the Chalamet fans were ultimately hopeful, declaring that their beloved actor will win an Oscar eventually. Some even speculated that Chalamet will be back at the Oscars next year as a nominee for his performance in “Dune: Part Three,” which premieres in December.