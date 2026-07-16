Marvel’s Publishing Arm to Relocate to California

Marvel Comics, the publishing arm of the storied brand, is headed west.

At a town hall meeting at Marvel’s midtown Manhattan offices on Thursday, employees were informed that Marvel Comics will be relocating to California, where the rest of Marvel’s vast empire is headquartered. This will mark the first time that all of Marvel’s businesses are together in one city, based out of the Disney studio lot in Burbank.

The move makes sense, with the New York office lease expiring next year, making a relocation decision necessary. Talks with Marvel Comics leadership have been ongoing, with the feasibility of a move being assessed, with more domestic-based comic book creators located in California. The New York-based Comics & Franchise employees, numbering a little over 100 people, are being asked to relocate to California by July of next year.

Additionally, it was announced that veteran editor Stephen Wacker has been named the new Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, taking over from outgoing EIC C.B. Cebulski, who will be moving to Japan to become Editor of Asia Originals for the company.

“As we look toward the future, we’ve made the decision to relocate the Comics and Franchise division to Marvel’s central headquarters in Burbank, California. This move will position the team beside our broader creative organization and create opportunities for collaboration across both Marvel and Disney,” a staff memo read. “Our goal is simple: to continue to make the best comic books in the business. Bringing our comics, film, television, and other creative teams together will help us learn from one another, collaborate, and build on the strengths that make Marvel the true House of Ideas.”

“New York has played a huge part in who Marvel is as a company, and in the pages of our comics. While our network of writers and artists is now an international operation, New York is still woven into our DNA and that will never change,” the letter continued. “Our colleagues in New York have helped shape generations of stories and characters, and their contributions to Marvel’s legacy cannot be overstated. We sincerely hope they choose to continue that journey with us in California. We are committed to supporting every affected employee throughout this transition, which will take place over the next 12 months.”

Marvel Comics was founded in 1939 as Timely Comics and by 1951 had been known as Atlas Comics, finally taking on its modern moniker in August 1961 with the launch of “The Fantastic Four” by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. After nearly 90 years, they will finally be departing New York City, the home of many of its heroes, including Spider-Man and Daredevil, for the sunny state of California. Excelsior!