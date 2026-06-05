Does ‘Masters of the Universe’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?

“Masters of the Universe” has arrived.

The first live-action adaptation of the fondly remembered animated series and accompanying toy line since 1987 is in theaters this weekend, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios and Travis Knight, the director of “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Bumblebee.”

This new “Masters of the Universe” follows Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine), who is stuck on Earth but longs for his ancestral home of Eternia – a magical land full of enchanted beasts and grand adventures. He finally gets back but finds that his kingdom has been thrust into darkness by the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his band of goons, led by Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie). Together with a band of freedom fighters (including Idris Elba, Camilla Mendes and Kristin Wiig as the voice of a giant robot), he wages war to take back his land, once and for all.

It’s a movie full of zippy action sequences and colorful characters (including a guy named Fisto and another one named Mekaneck), honoring the lore of the characters while also pushing the franchise into new, more contemporary avenues.

But this being a big studio movie released in 2026, begs the question: Is there a post-credits scene? And if so, what are they?

Read on to find out, but of course, a major spoiler warning must be issued beforehand.

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OK, we’ll get this out of the way – is there a post-credits scene for “Masters of the Universe?”

Yes!

Just one?

There are actually three.

Three?

Yes!

Break it down for us already!

Well, the first scene introduces Orko, a floating wizard character from the animated series that was probably both too expensive (from a budget standpoint) and too cumbersome (from a storytelling perspective) to introduce in the first “Masters of the Universe” movie. But basically Orko comes out and delivers the moral of the story that we just watched (he’s voiced by British actor Christopher Ragland). If you don’t know who Orko is, the scene works just fine and if you do, then you’re probably like the audience at the premiere in Hollywood a few weeks ago and will lose your mind.

What about the second scene?

The second scene begins with He-Man’s parents saying how happy they are to have Adam back home on the throne, but they are also quite sad. Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley), Adam’s human mother and the co-ruler of Eternia, says that she has hope that Adam’s sister will also come home. She’s referring, of course, to She-Ra, who is canonically Adam’s long lost twin sister and the Princess of Power. She’s a character that probably has more modern cache than He-Man thanks to the wonderful DreamWorks animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” which began airing on Netflix in 2018. (It’s excellent. Seek it out.)

Anyway, after the Queen’s wistful words, we cut away to the Fright Zone and see Princess Adora turn into She-Ra, the gem in her sword glimmering and sparkling. She says something about not using force anymore, which suggest she has taken on a more heroic position and is leaving behind the Evil Horde. (Yes, we know how arcane all of this sounds.) The character is played by Australian model Lauren Saliu but Knight has said that he has an actress in mind for the character should they be lucky enough to make a sequel.

What else?

There’s another moment when Evil-Lyn goes and retrieves Skeletor’s skull. He might be defeated but he’s probably a magic spell away from being back and better than ever. Do you expect anything less from a character played by Jared Leto?

“Masters of the Universe” is in theaters across the galaxy right now.