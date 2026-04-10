See Musician Yves Tumor’s Acting Debut in Trailer for ‘Matador Bolero’ | Exclusive

Ready to face down the “Matador Bolero”?

The third film from “Brutalist Couture” filmmaker Jonathan Rosado (who wrote, directed, produced, shot and edited his new movie) and a love letter to 1970s exploitation cinema arrives in New York theaters next month and features the acting debut of musician and producer Yves Tumor. Watch the brand-new trailer below.

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“Madador Bolero” also stars Kansas Bowling, Jack Irv, Isla de Luca, Kitty Collins and Stephee Bonifacio. It has a musical score by Hoboken’s very own experimental music group The Suede Hello (in which Rosado also plays).

The official synopsis for “Matador Bolero” reads: “New York nightclub, The Matador, becomes the site of a high-profile murder that attracts the attention of an obsessive detective, a TV news reporter and an elusive being living outside the realms of time and space. Their stories converge with that of a new-age cult operating at the command of an ultra-intelligent supercomputer named Bolero.”

In addition to being indebted to 1970s exploitation movies (there are certainly tinges of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “Holy Mountain” in the trailer), “Matador Bolero” is also said to be reminiscent of similar movies inspired by the same milieu, like Panos Cosmatos’ excellent “Beyond the Black Rainbow.” Rosado previously directed 2023’s “Viridian Hue” and 2024’s “Brutalist Couture,” which was shot entirely on Super 8 mm film. (Take that, digital!)

Like “Brutalist Couture,” “Matador Bolero” will be released by Lucky American Films and Uncensored New York.

“Matador Bolero” premieres in New York City on May 22 and will expand nationwide in the weeks that follow, arriving in Los Angeles in mid-June.