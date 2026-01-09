Maya Hawke Praises the ‘Hunger Games’ Franchise for Being ‘Explicitly Anti-Fascist’ and ‘Mainstream’ at the Same Time | Video

Maya Hawke couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the “Hunger Games” franchise, praising the movie series for being notably “anti-fascist” and “mainstream” at the same time.

The “Stranger Things” actress shared her thoughts on the franchise during her Thursday appearance on “The Tonight Show,” where she explained to host Jimmy Fallon why she was so excited to be starring in the new prequel film, titled “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“First of all, the ‘Hunger Games’ as a franchise I think is so cool, because it’s like so explicitly anti-fascist but so mainstream — which is so unique and special,” Hawke shared. “Like, it makes me so proud to be a part of that.”

As Hawke continued, she also noted that she enjoyed being in the same company as Jennifer Lawrence, crediting the latter’s performance as Katniss Everdeen as “a big part” of why she wanted to be an actor.

“She’s amazing. One of my favorite movies I saw this year was ‘Die My Love,’ which I watched in Berlin while filming ‘Hunger Games,’ which was pretty cool,” she added. “But I’m just such a big fan of hers. And so, to be anywhere near that franchise means the world to me.”

While Hawke was able to confirm that Lawrence will appear in “Sunrise on the Reaping,” she didn’t share specifics on the actress’ highly anticipated return. She did, however, give credit to director Francis Lawrence — who has directed all but one of the “Hunger Games” movies.

“It’s pretty amazing and special [that Lawrence is back],” Hawke noted. “It really is a testament to what a wonderful director Francis is and the environment that he creates.” Watch her full interview below.

Hawke’s casting in “Sunrise on the Reaping” was confirmed back in May, when it was revealed that the actress would play Wiress, the victor of the 49th Hunger Games from District Three. An elder Wiress was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the “Catching Fire” movie adaptation.

In addition to Hawke, the “Hunger Games” prequel stars Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, among many other notable names.

The official logline reads: “‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ explores Panem 24 years before Katniss’ saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.