Melissa Barrera Says ‘I Was One of a Lot of People That Faced Consequences’ for Palestine Support

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Melissa Barrera has shared that her firing from the “Scream” franchise by producers over her social media posts relating to Israel and Gaza wasn’t “the first time that that has happened to someone, and it won’t be the last.”

Speaking in a podcast interview with Latino USA, Barrera agreed with host Maria Hinojosa’s assertion that she had been “blacklisted” by the series producers, but added that “a lot of people got fired from their jobs, not just in the entertainment industry … for basically saying Palestinians deserve human rights and they shouldn’t be getting bombed and attacked in this way.”

“It’s sad to me that there are interests that are more important to certain people, of power and money … They will do everything they can to shut people up from saying that people deserve to live, that children deserve to grow up,” Barrera continued. “I try to continue to have hope because I do feel that there’s a lot more people out there that care — that actually do care about each other — and that understand that we’re all connected. We can’t turn a blind eye to something that is happening on the other side of the world just because it’s on the other side of the world, because, before we know it, it’s right here on our doorstep. People, especially in this country, realized that this year.”

Barrera was the lead of the “Scream” franchise in the 2022 series revival and its 2023 follow-up “Scream VI.” As a seventh sequel was being developed, producers at Spyglass Media announced that Barrera would not be a part of future entries, describing the actor’s posts about recent military attacks by Israel on Gaza as “antisemitism” that “flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.” In turn, Barrera released a statement condemning antisemitism, Islamophobia and “hate and prejudice of any kind” and that she would “continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.”

“We just have to name things for what they are, even if there’s consequences,” Barrera said on her Latino USA interview. “I was one of a lot of people that faced consequences, but I’m on Broadway now. I’m still here. … It took me in a direction of actually taking more control of my life and not allowing other people to have control over my life.”

Barrera went on to discuss her coming production banner and her role as an executive producer on the documentary “Traces of Home,” which follows a Mexican-Palestinian family. The film will be distributed by Watermelon Pictures.

“If you go to Mexico City, there’s Palestinian flags everywhere. There’s graffiti everywhere that says ‘Palestina libre’ It’s very much ingrained in our culture. The indigenous people of Mexico are leading that charge,” Barrera said. “Even though the the specifics of the struggles are different, I think we see ourselves in them.”

Barrera appeared on Latino USA to promote her role in the ongoing Broadway production “Titanique,” which is now roughly halfway through its run at the St. James Theatre. The production earned four nominations at June’s Tony Awards, including best musical.