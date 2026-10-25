‘Miami Vice ’85’: Man Arrested After Wielding Knife on Brooklyn Set

The crimes of “Miami Vice ’85” got a little more real on Friday after a man was arrested on the Brooklyn set after wielding a knife in a dispute with a crew member.
Brooklyn resident Alex Perez, 23, was arrested around 11 p.m. following allegations he displayed a knife while arguing with a 42-year-old man, who reported the incident to the NYPD. The confrontation happened in the vicinity of Avenue N and McDonald Avenue.
Footage from TMZ shows Perez being escorted off the set of the Universal Pictures production before brandishing a knife and allegedly threatening the crew member.
“The individual was then taken into custody without incident, and the knife was recovered,” the NYPD said in a statement.
TMZ noted the Friday arrest was not Perez’s first run-in with the law; he reportedly has five prior arrests involving alleged gang-related activities, assault with a firearm and burglary.
The film stars Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler and is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The reboot project is on the popular 1980s TV series “Miami Vice” starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as detectives working undercover in Miami. The show was groundbreaking for its use of popular music and drawing from the culture at the time, much of which was owed to director Michael Mann’s vision for the series.
Universal sees “Miami Vice ’85” as a tentpole and has set the film for a May 19, 2028 release only in theaters. The project released its first look images earlier this month, with Jordan and Butler in character as Tubbs and Crockett, respectively. The ensemble cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Walton Goggins, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andre Holland, Michael Irby and Whitney Peak.