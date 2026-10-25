‘Miami Vice ’85’: Man Arrested After Wielding Knife on Brooklyn Set

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The crimes of “Miami Vice ’85” got a little more real on Friday after a man was arrested on the Brooklyn set after wielding a knife in a dispute with a crew member.

Brooklyn resident Alex Perez, 23, was arrested around 11 p.m. following allegations he displayed a knife while arguing with a 42-year-old man, who reported the incident to the NYPD. The confrontation happened in the vicinity of Avenue N and McDonald Avenue.