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‘Miami Vice ’85’ First Look: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Are Tubbs and Crockett

“F1” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski directs the new spin on the TV series

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in "Miami Vice '85"
Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in "Miami Vice '85" (Universal)
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Our first look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in character for “Miami Vice ’85” arrived on Monday, as production is now underway on Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the iconic TV series.

Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” ideated the fresh spin on the IP and directs from a screenplay by Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”).

Jordan plays Tubbs and Butler plays Crockett in “Miami Vice ’85,” with a swell ensemble cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Walton Goggins, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andre Holland, Michael Irby and Whitney Peak.

Kosinski reunites with his “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” cinematographer, Claudio Miranda, on the project, and produces alongside Dylan Clark.

The film is, of course, based on the popular 1980s TV series “Miami Vice” starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as detectives working undercover in Miami. The show was groundbreaking for its use of popular music and drawing from the culture at the time, much of which was owed to director Michael Mann’s vision for the series.

After becoming a respected film director in his own right, Mann famously adapted the show into a feature film in 2006 with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx playing Crockett and Tubbs. That gritty take on the material garnered mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office, but has since earned a sort of cult fandom. In fact, Mann is releasing yet another cut of the movie on home video later this year.

Universal sees “Miami Vice ’85” as a tentpole and has set the film for a May 19, 2028 release only in theaters. See the first looks below.

John Leguizamo attends "The Odyssey" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: John Nacion/WireImage)
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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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