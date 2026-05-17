‘Michael’ Passes $700 Million Worldwide at Box Office as ‘Obsession’ Opens to $16 Million

Lionsgate/Universal’s “Michael” has retaken the top spot at the box office and remains on course to break the all-time biopic record as it crosses $700 million in global grosses.

It seemed after Mother’s Day like Disney/20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” might combine with the upcoming “The Mandalorian & Grogu” to give Disney the No. 1 spot on every weekend this May.

But as “Michael” held firmer in weekday grosses, it became clear that the King of Pop’s global fanbase is still showing up for Antoine Fuqua’s biopic after four weekends of theatrical play, as the film added $26 million this weekend with the help of 1,100 Imax and premium format screens, some of which “Michael” didn’t have the previous two weekends as they exclusively went to “Prada.”

The film’s totals now stand at $282.8 million domestic and $703.9 million worldwide. Even with most if not all PLF support going to “Mandalorian” for Memorial Day weekend, “Michael” should get another holiday boost that will bring it closer and closer to passing the $975 million biopic record held by “Oppenheimer” and becoming the first $1 billion-grossing biopic in box office history.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” took a much steeper 57% drop in its third weekend, but Disney and 20th Century still have a lot to smile about as the film added $18 million domestic and $68 million worldwide to bring its total to $175 million domestic and $546 million worldwide. The film is set to pass $600 million worldwide by Memorial Day, having already exceeded the global totals of the Marvel Studios releases “Thunderbolts*,” “Captain America: Brave New World” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Just behind “Prada 2” is the standout newcomer of the weekend: Focus Features’ “Obsession,” a vicious and disturbing debut feature horror film from director Curry Barker that got rave reviews from critics and audiences at TIFF and has kept that going into its wide release this weekend with a $16.1 million opening.

More to come…