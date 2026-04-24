The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is about to moonwalk its way into theaters, and it features a cast full of veteran actors and fresh stars who are playing the real-life figures and music icons depicted on screen.

“Michael,” which is directed by Antoine Fuqua, will serve as the first part of a two-installment film. The first chapter will retell Michael Jackson’s rise to fame as a member of the famous Jackson 5 sibling band and will bridge into his breakout as a solo artist.

The movie hits theaters on Friday, April 24. Check out the full cast below.