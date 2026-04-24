The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is about to moonwalk its way into theaters, and it features a cast full of veteran actors and fresh stars who are playing the real-life figures and music icons depicted on screen.
“Michael,” which is directed by Antoine Fuqua, will serve as the first part of a two-installment film. The first chapter will retell Michael Jackson’s rise to fame as a member of the famous Jackson 5 sibling band and will bridge into his breakout as a solo artist.
The movie hits theaters on Friday, April 24. Check out the full cast below.
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Who better suited to play the King of Pop than his own dang nephew? That’s right, Jaafar Jackson stars as the multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Jackson, who has been crowned the King of Pop.
This will be Jackson’s film debut.
Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson
Juliano Krue Valdi will star as the younger Michael Jackson in the film.
He previously starred in he “The Loud House” and “Arco.”
Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson
Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo stars as Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father and talent manager.
Domingo previously starred in “Sing Sing,” “Euphoria,” “The Running Man,” “The Four Seasons,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and more.
Nia Long as Katherine Jackson
Nia Long will star as Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother.
Long previously starred in “Love Jones,” “The Best Man” franchise, “Big Momma’s House,” “Friday,” “Are We There Yet?” and more.
Miles Teller as John Gregory Branca
Miles Teller stars as John Gregory Branca, who served as Michael Jackson’s entertainment lawyer, manager and business advisor. He is also the co-executor of Jackson’s estate.
Teller previously starred in “Whiplash,” “The Gorge,” “War Dogs,” “Top Gun; Maverick,” the “Divergent” films and more.
Jayden Harvill and Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson
Jayden Harvill and Jamal R. Henderson star as the younger and older versions of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine was the second lead vocalist and bass guitarist of the Jackson 5 from 1964 to 1975.
This appears to be Harvill’s first major film role, while Henderson previously starred in “South Central Love” and “Mindhunter.”
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will star as the young and older versions of Michael Jackson’s brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Marlon Jackson.
This appears to be Hunter’s first major role, while Horton previously starred in “Shoebox” and “My Enemy Alpha.”
Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson
Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill star as the younger and older versions of Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother and Jackson 5 bandmate.
Edwards previously starred in “Saint X” and “Dee & Friends in Oz,” and Hill previously starred in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lovecraft Country” and more.
Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie Jackson
Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones play the younger and older versions of Jackie Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother and fifth member of the Jackson 5.
Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe
Laura Harrier plays Suzanna de Passe. She was a pioneering Motown executive who played a pivotal role in launching and shaping Michael Jackson’s career.
Harrier previously starred in “Doctor Odyssey,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Mike” and more.
Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy
Larenz Tate stars as Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records. He is the music executive who signed the Jackson 5, and saw Michael Jackson’s stardom from the very beginning.
Tate previously starred in “Love Jones,” “Dead Presidents,” “The Inkwell” and more.
Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson
Jessica Sula will star as La Toya Jackson, Michael Jackson’s fifth-oldest sibling. She served as a background vocalist and performer for the Jackson 5.
Sula previously starred in “Malum,” “Sucker Punch” and more.
Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones
Kendrick Sampson stars as prolific record producer and composer Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson’s longtime music producer, creative collaborator and mentor.
Sampson previously starred in “Insecure,” “Something From Tiffany’s,” “Fashionably Yours” and more.