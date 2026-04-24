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‘Michael’ Movie: See the Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts | Photos

See all the Hollywood stars suiting up to play the larger-than-life music icons

Raquel Harris
"Michael" (Credit: Lionsgate)
"Michael" (Credit: Lionsgate)

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is about to moonwalk its way into theaters, and it features a cast full of veteran actors and fresh stars who are playing the real-life figures and music icons depicted on screen.

“Michael,” which is directed by Antoine Fuqua, will serve as the first part of a two-installment film. The first chapter will retell Michael Jackson’s rise to fame as a member of the famous Jackson 5 sibling band and will bridge into his breakout as a solo artist.

The movie hits theaters on Friday, April 24. Check out the full cast below.

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Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson in "Michael," real-life Michael Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in “Michael,” real-life Michael Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Who better suited to play the King of Pop than his own dang nephew? That’s right, Jaafar Jackson stars as the multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Jackson, who has been crowned the King of Pop.

This will be Jackson’s film debut.

Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson in "Michael," real-life young Michael Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)
Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson in “Michael,” real-life young Michael Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)

Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson

Juliano Krue Valdi will star as the younger Michael Jackson in the film.

He previously starred in he “The Loud House” and “Arco.”

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson in "Michael,"real-life Joe Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)
Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson in “Michael,”real-life Joe Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo stars as Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father and talent manager.

Domingo previously starred in “Sing Sing,” “Euphoria,” “The Running Man,” “The Four Seasons,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and more.

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson in "Michael," real-life Katherine Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)
Nia Long as Katherine Jackson in “Michael,” real-life Katherine Jackson (Lionsgate, Getty Images)

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Nia Long will star as Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother.

Long previously starred in “Love Jones,” “The Best Man” franchise, “Big Momma’s House,” “Friday,” “Are We There Yet?” and more.

Miles Teller and John Branca (Getty Images)
Miles Teller and John Branca (Getty Images)

Miles Teller as John Gregory Branca

Miles Teller stars as John Gregory Branca, who served as Michael Jackson’s entertainment lawyer, manager and business advisor. He is also the co-executor of Jackson’s estate.

Teller previously starred in “Whiplash,” “The Gorge,” “War Dogs,” “Top Gun; Maverick,” the “Divergent” films and more.

Jayden Harvill and Jamal R. Henderson and Jermaine Jackson (Getty Images)
From L-R: Jayden Harvill, Jermaine Jackson and Jamal R. Henderson(Getty Images)

Jayden Harvill and Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson

Jayden Harvill and Jamal R. Henderson star as the younger and older versions of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine was the second lead vocalist and bass guitarist of the Jackson 5 from 1964 to 1975.

This appears to be Harvill’s first major film role, while Henderson previously starred in “South Central Love” and “Mindhunter.”

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Marlon Jackson and Tre Horton (Getty Images)
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Marlon Jackson and Tre Horton (Getty Images)

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will star as the young and older versions of Michael Jackson’s brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Marlon Jackson.

This appears to be Hunter’s first major role, while Horton previously starred in “Shoebox” and “My Enemy Alpha.”

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Judah Edwards Tito Jackson and Rhyan Hill (Getty Images)
Judah Edwards Tito Jackson and Rhyan Hill (Getty Images)

Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson

Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill star as the younger and older versions of Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother and Jackson 5 bandmate.

Edwards previously starred in “Saint X” and “Dee & Friends in Oz,” and Hill previously starred in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lovecraft Country” and more.

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jackie Jackson and Joseph David-Jones (Getty Images)
Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jackie Jackson and Joseph David-Jones (Getty Images)

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie Jackson

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones play the younger and older versions of Jackie Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother and fifth member of the Jackson 5.

Laura Harrier and Suzanna de Passe (Getty Images)
Laura Harrier and Suzanna de Passe (Getty Images)

Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe

Laura Harrier plays Suzanna de Passe. She was a pioneering Motown executive who played a pivotal role in launching and shaping Michael Jackson’s career.

Harrier previously starred in “Doctor Odyssey,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Mike” and more.

Larenz Tate and Berry Gordy (Getty Images)
Larenz Tate and Berry Gordy (Getty Images)

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

Larenz Tate stars as Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records. He is the music executive who signed the Jackson 5, and saw Michael Jackson’s stardom from the very beginning.

Tate previously starred in “Love Jones,” “Dead Presidents,” “The Inkwell” and more.

Jessica Sula and La Toya Jackson (Getty Images)
Jessica Sula and La Toya Jackson (Getty Images)

Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson

Jessica Sula will star as La Toya Jackson, Michael Jackson’s fifth-oldest sibling. She served as a background vocalist and performer for the Jackson 5.

Sula previously starred in “Malum,” “Sucker Punch” and more.

Kendrick Sampson and Quincy Jones (Getty Images)
Kendrick Sampson and Quincy Jones (Getty Images)

Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

Kendrick Sampson stars as prolific record producer and composer Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson’s longtime music producer, creative collaborator and mentor.

Sampson previously starred in “Insecure,” “Something From Tiffany’s,” “Fashionably Yours” and more.

Michael
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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