Michael Jackson’s Nephews Hit Back at Critics of New Biopic: ‘My Uncle Deserves This’

Michael Jackson’s nephews have become some of the latest voices to rally around Antoine Fuqua’s biopic “Michael” following a poor critical reception.

“I’m going to the theater in a few hours to see a movie I’ve seen several times. Why? Because I’m proud,” said TJ Jackson, son of The Jackson 5 member (and Michael’s brother) Tito Jackson. “I wouldn’t miss this opportunity to be masked in the electrifying energy that will be in that theater for nothing. My uncle deserves this, my cousin earned this and his loyal supporters are owed this. The world will be reminded or learn who MJ truly was and I can’t wait!”

I’m going to the theater in a few hours to see a movie I’ve seen several times. Why? Because I’m proud. I wouldn’t miss this opportunity to be masked in the electrifying energy that will be in that theater for nothing. My uncle deserves this, my cousin earned this and his loyal… pic.twitter.com/hmUZhs0djw — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) April 22, 2026

The response comes after reviews started rolling in for the MJ biopic “Michael,” which was largely panned by critics. The film currently sits at a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, with just under two thirds of 124 certified critics giving it an unfavorable review.

“Sorry media, u don’t get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was,” said TJ’s brother Taj Jackson on X. “The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves. And you can’t handle that.”

Sorry media, u don’t get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was. The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves.



And you can’t handle that. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) April 21, 2026

“Michael” has long been destined to become something of a critical minefield. The biopic tells the story of the King of Pop, a man who stands among the most popular musicians of all time, giving it a built-in fanbase of people who want to see Michael’s story told on the screen. At the same time, the film, written by John Logan, evades critical conversations of the child abuse allegations made against the singer later in his life. The film received a positive social reception from influencers before critics could weigh in.

“It prints a legend and edits out everything that detracts or distracts from that legend,” William Bibbiani wrote for TheWrap. “And while elements of the production are successful, and accurately recreate the pop superstar’s biggest career triumphs, those elements are in service of such an incomplete narrative that it’s hard to celebrate even the parts that work.”

Several people who worked on “Michael” have spoken out in defense of this celebratory structuring for the biopic. Fuqua stated in an interview with the New Yorker that he was “not convinced” of the allegations against Michael, saying that, although he doesn’t know the truth himself, “Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money.”

“When I hear things about us—Black people in particular, especially in a certain position—there’s always pause,” he said.

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, who plays Michael’s father Joseph Jackson in the film, had his own comments go viral on Wednesday when he spoke about the film on NBC’s “Today.” Domingo said that the allegations could be addressed in a “Michael” sequel, but were made after the period during which the first film takes place.

“The film takes place from the ’60s to 1988. It does not go into the first allegations in 2005,” Domingo responded. “So basically we center it on the makings of Michael. It’s an intimate portrait of who Michael is … through his eyes.” (Evan Chandler accused Michael in 1993 of sexually abusing his 13-year-old son, Jordan Chandler. The two parties reached a settlement in 1994).

Domingo’s “Today” appearance alongside co-star Nia Long (who plays Michael’s mother Katherine) sparked its own debate on social media. Some stated that an actor shouldn’t have to answer for narrative decisions made by the filmmakers, while others said that ending a biopic before negative events occurred does not clear it of criticism.

“gonna make a movie about how Roman Polanski survived the Holocaust, became a filmmaker, broke into Hollywood, directed ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ suffered the loss of his pregnant wife, willed himself to continue making films, culminating in the success of ‘Chinatown,’ the end,” said @CoreyAtad on X. “maybe if people like it we can make a sequel.”

maybe if people like it we can make a sequel. — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) April 22, 2026

“Michael” releases in theaters on April 24.