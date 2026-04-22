Lena Dunham Is Ready to Make a ‘Girls’ Movie: ‘I Would Be a Much More Fun Person to Work With Now’ | Video

Lena Dunham has been kicking around ideas for a “Girls” movie.

In a recent chat with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Dunham revealed that she has a group chat with the stars of the HBO series where they message ideas for a possible continued story.

Cohen pointed out that with the characters now approaching 40, now could be a perfect time to make the movie.

“I would love to do it, and I have to say, I got a little plot line in my brain,” Dunham said. “It’s impossible not to think about where they are now. I will text with – I have a new chain with the girls and Andrew called ‘Survivors of the Crackcident.’ Jemima will pop in with like the best take on like, you know, ‘Jess is really into RFK Jr.’ and you’re like, ‘Of course she is. Of course she is.’ She does not want anyone getting vaccines. She is pissed.”

Dunham added: “We don’t want to come back to the party too early. We want to be appropriately missed.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Dunham added that she could use the same strategy Miley Cyrus did to get her recent “Hannah Montana” reunion by just deciding to announce it. She then joking announced that the “Girls” movie was coming to HBO Max imminently.

“What did Miley Cyrus say? She announced there was a ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion so they had to do it? Well, there’s a ‘Girls’ movie,” the actress and creator teased.

While Dunham is in contact with the girls and Rannells from her hit series, getting Adam Driver to come back might be more of a challenge. While on a book tour for her memoir, Dunham told The Guardian that she was not happy with the way Driver acted around her while working on the show together. Driver played Adam Sackler, the off-and-on boyfriend of Dunham’s Hannah Horvath throughout the show. During filming, Dunham remembered Driver hurtling chairs and punching holes in his trailer as some of the incidents she endured while making “Girls.”

“At the time, I didn’t have the skill to … it never entered my mind to say, ‘I am your boss, you can’t speak to me this way,’” Dunham said. “And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that’s what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that.”