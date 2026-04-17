Samara Weaving Is Perfectly Happy Being Your Blood-Soaked Final Girl

“Maybe I need to seek help.”

That’s what Samara Weaving says with a laugh when asked about her inclination toward getting soaked in blood at some point in many of her projects. “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Mayhem,” “Ready or Not” — you’ll find the actress doused in red goo in each of them. Even “Eenie Meanie” saw a pleased Letterboxd review reading: “We have a new addition to the Samara Weaving covered in blood cinematic universe.”

“That’s so funny, ‘Eenie Meanie’ was the least — it was like one drop, not a lot. I love that that’s the takeaway,” Weaving said with surprise when made aware of that review.

Really though, Weaving is perfectly fine with this trend. This year alone, the actress gets drenched two more times; the first came with “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” and next will be in “Over Your Dead Body,” which hits theaters on April 24.

The actress stars in the film alongside Jason Segel, as a couple who decides to take a weekend getaway to their lake house. The thing is, they both have secret plans to murder the other. But, both of their plans get derailed when they discover a group of escaped convicts hiding in their attic. From there, things get very bloody as they have to survive and escape themselves.

Though there are definitely more comedic elements than Weaving’s typical fare, it’s yet another entry into her filmography that requires a lot of screaming and even more blood. But, according to the star, leaning into gore and horror elements in her work is well worth it.

“It’s the only genre where you can really explore those extremes of the human experience … unless you’re a man, and they put you in a World War movie,” she said. “As a woman, that’s not going around.”

Granted, it’s hard on her body. Weaving noted that she actually sleeps really well because she keeps taking on projects like these, where she has to literally run for her life, or play defense when her character doesn’t run quite fast enough, or just scream her lungs out. By the end of the day, her body is spent, her anxiety is gone and sleep comes fairly quickly.

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (Searchlight Pictures)

It’s also hard on the mind, as Weaving noted that your brain “doesn’t know the difference between fake, you know, if you’re shaking, and hyperventilating, and on the verge of a panic attack.”

But all that physical work has cemented Weaving as a scream queen of the moment, a staple in the horror/action genre. She even had a whole character named for her in “Scream VI” (she was originally supposed to play Sam Carpenter, the character eventually played by Melissa Barrera).

That said, she’s not actively seeking out movies like this; in fact, sometimes Weaving gets frustrated because a good script will come along and just happen to be some kind of horror.

“I mean, listen, I do keep going, ‘Okay, maybe I’m going to take a break from horror,’ but then something will come along, and I go, ‘Damn it!’” she admitted with a laugh.

In fairness, Weaving is stepping outside her typical genre work later this year, with the wide release of “Carolina Caroline.” Starring alongside fellow horror regular Kyle Gallner, that film is a romantic crime thriller, like a Bonnie and Clyde kind of tale. You shouldn’t expect any blood in this one.

“What a darling experience that was. That was just magic,” she recalled. “Summer in Kentucky, it was just the best. Just riding around in cars and laughing and doing really good scene work. That script is just incredible. I just had the best time, and I really hope that people run to see that.”

Really, Weaving hasn’t been drawn to any one thing, thematically. She’s mostly been working on getting over her worry that she’ll never work again, and not taking a role simply out of fear. Right now, she’s only trusting the absolute certainty of her gut.

“If there’s doubt, or I’m trying to convince myself, or I’m debating about it, or if I see dollar signs, you know? I’m trying to be brave and say, ‘No, something will come along that I can really get behind and really love,’” Weaving explained. “Because the amount of work you put into something, if you’re on the fence about it, it’s not worth it.”

It also helps to put that work in with people you know and love. “Carolina Caroline” marks a reunion between co-star Gallner and director Adam Carter Rehmeier, which excited Weaving as a huge “Dinner in America” fan. And, with “Ready or Not 2,” Weaving herself reunited with the directing duo of Radio Silence, who helmed the first film and directed “Scream VI.” There may never be a true sense of security in acting, but developing that close working relationship sure does add some comfort for the actress.

“I think there’s a reason why people work together a lot, because it’s such an intense experience, filmmaking. You don’t sleep. You have to be on 24/7. There’s always something that’s going wrong. And if you can have a friendship through that, that’s incredible,” she shared. “And if you can really get along and not murder each other by the end, you want to keep them around and work with them again.”

The first “Ready or Not” film marked a turning point in the careers of both Weaving and Radio Silence, creating a tight bond in the process. At this point, Weaving says she’d “drop everything” to work with them again, if asked.

Samara Weaving with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin on the set of “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (Pief Weyman/Searchlight Pictures)

Especially if they asked for their upcoming installment of “The Mummy,” even though it could be another horror film.

“I don’t think there’s a role for me. But guys, if you’re listening and you need a little blonde gal, something,” she said. “I could wear a wig, I don’t have to be blonde! If you need a gal — I could wear prosthetics, I could be a boy. If you need a person, call me.”

Weaving concedes that there is still “a little bit” of fear of getting boxed into final girl roles, but that fear is steadily receding.

“The genre’s doing really well recently. There’s something shifted, where now they’re in the Oscars, which is new,” she said. “So perhaps I’m less avoidant of them now, going, ‘Hey, now they’re finally getting recognized for what they are,’ which is incredible feats of filmmaking and acting, and okay, great!”

“If it’s going to bring people together and they’re going to become more mainstream, then, you know, yeah! Let’s keep going!”