Magnolia Pictures Acquires North American Rights to Samara Weaving TIFF Thriller ‘Carolina Caroline’

“Carolina Caroline” has found its home.

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Adam Carter Rehmeier’s “Carolina Caroline,” which had its premiere in the Centerpiece section at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Samara Weaving stars as Caroline Daniels, “whose desire to leave her small Texas town brings her into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and together they weave a path of crime and passion across the American Southeast,” according to the official synopsis.

Kyra Sedgwick also stars. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release for next year.

“Carolina Caroline” was written by Tom Dean. The film was produced by Trevor and Tim White via their Star Thrower banner, Stephen Braun via Bee-Hive Productions, Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy through the Wonder Company and Chris Ward’s Create & Complete. MacPac Entertainment and FilmNation also produced. Executive Producers include Dean, Rehmeier, Jan McAdoo, Jack McAdoo, Leslie Braun, Ross Putman, Laena Carroll, Brittany Kahan and Trent Hubbard. Rock band Grizzly Bear’s Chris Bear composed the film’s original music.

“Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner are fantastic in director Adam Carter Rehmeier’s riveting romantic crime thriller,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley in a Wednesday statement. “The film is a blast from start to finish.”

“I’m excited to be working with Magnolia to bring ‘Carolina Caroline’ to audiences in theaters next year,” Rehmeier added. “For me, chemistry is everything in a romance — and Samara and Kyle’s performances are nothing short of electric. Their crime spree across the American South demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

Rehmeier’s previous films include “Dinner in America,” which also starred Gallner and achieved cult status thanks to clips shared on TikTok, and “Snack Shack,” which was produced by MRC and Rian Johnson’s T-Street and was released by Paramount and Republic Pictures last year.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and by CAA Media Finance, Verve Ventures and UTA Independent Group on behalf of the filmmakers. FilmNation is representing international rights.