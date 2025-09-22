Magnolia Acquires Bob Odenkirk’s Ultraviolent Action Movie ‘Normal’ Out of TIFF

Bob Odenkirk’s “Normal” has found a home.

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to the ultraviolent action film, which just had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Normal” was written by Derek Kolstad, who also wrote Odenkirk’s two “Nobody” movies, and directed by British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, who has made everything from cult classic “Kill List” to mainstream blockbuster “Meg 2.” Magnolia is planning a wide theatrical release for 2026.

The official synopsis for “Nobody” reads: “For Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk), his provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake.”

Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star. It was produced by another “Nobody” alum, Marc Provissiero, along with Odenkirk and Kolstad in a partnership with QWGmire.

“Magnolia Pictures is beyond thrilled to bring this insanely entertaining movie to theatrical audiences across the country,” said Magnolia co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley in an official statement. “Director Ben Wheatley and writer Derek Kolstad are at the top of their games and Bob Odenkirk continues his mastery of the everyman action hero with his best film role yet.”

Said Provissiero, Kolstad and Odenkirk in an official statement, “We love to work within an established genre to tell stories that are daring, emotional, funny and bursting with action thrills – where the audience connects with the humanity of the characters while the world around them explodes in wild, heightened situations. ‘Normal’ was built from the beginning as an independent film with comic turns and emotional resonance at a studio level scale and compelling action design.”

“For myself,” said Odenkirk in a statement, “getting to bring a dimension of comedy to kick ass action is a huge joy. Ben Wheatley joined us and directed a gonzo film for the ages. We cannot praise him enough. The Midnight Madness showing at TIFF was so loud with laughter our favorite lines couldn’t be heard. We were drawn to Magnolia Pictures’ unwavering passion to prioritize ‘Normal’ as a tentpole sized event in theaters next year.”

“I’m really happy to be working with Magnolia again,” said Wheatley. “It’s a great fit for our movie. We’re looking forward to seeing them roll out the release.”

“Normal” originated from a story by Kolstad and Odenkirk. Executive Producers include Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale, along with Josh Adler, Rhonda Baker, Carrie Wilkins, Glenn Feig, Matthew J. Anderson, Jared D. Underwood, Andrew C. Robinson, and Ellen Rutter.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with WME Independent Films representing the film across all territories. Sunshine Sachs Morgan and Lylis served as the festival PR team.