Michael Mann Hospitalized After Shooting Himself in Leg at Gun Range

Michael Mann was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a West Los Angeles gun range.
Mann’s reps told TMZ, who first reported the accident, that the “Heat” director suffered “superficial” injuries when his gun accidentally discharged while he was attempting to holster it. The director, who is an experienced target shooter, has since been treated and released.
“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” Mann’s reps said.
The incident occurred at 4 PM on Saturday at The Range L.A. near Sawtelle Japantown, and Mann was stable when LAPD and medics responded to the call.
Mann’s most recent film was the 2023 biopic “Ferrari,” which starred Adam Driver as famed car manufacturing legend Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife, Laura. His other films include “Collateral” starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise and “Manhunter” starring William Petersen, Tom Noonan and Brian Cox.
The 83-year-old filmmaker is currently working on a sequel to his 1995 hit crime drama “Heat,” which starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The sequel will see Mann reunite with Driver alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale and will be adapted from a 2022 novel Mann co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.