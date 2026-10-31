Taika Waititi Calls Out His ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics: ‘Irrelevant, Out of Touch, Obsolete’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Taika Waititi has heard what the critics are saying about his latest film “Klara and the Sun” … and he doesn’t seem too happy, no matter what his use of emojis might say. The filmmaker responded to his detractors directly on Saturday, calling them “irrelevant,” “out of touch” and “obsolete” following negative reviews of the Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams-led film.

“I haven’t read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people,” the director and screenwriter wrote on Instagram. “So this Halloween, let’s spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn’t achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus became critics.”