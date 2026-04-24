‘Michael’ Thrills Box Office With $12.6 Million From Preview Screenings

Liongsate’s “Michael” is bringing fans of Michael Jackson across the country to theaters as the Antoine Fuqua film has kicked off its theatrical run with $12.6 million grossed from preview screenings, including $9 million on Thursday night.

While critics have been unimpressed by the significantly reshot film, giving it a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score, the King of Pop’s fans have been enthralled by Jaafar Jackson’s lead performance, giving the film an early 96% RT audience score.

With Jackson’s fans set to come out in droves all weekend, Lionsgate is now projecting a domestic opening of at least $70 million, enough to pass the $60.2 million opening of “Straight Outta Compton” to become the highest opening ever for a music biopic. However, exhibition sources say the film has the potential to go even higher, possibly passing the $82.4 million opening of “Oppenheimer” to become the highest opening for any biopic.

Even if it doesn’t get there, “Michael” is on course to become Lionsgate’s highest domestic grossing film outside of the “Hunger Games” or “Twilight” franchises with a minimum $200 million-plus run. A strong overseas run, which is being handled by Universal, is also expected, which could allow it to challenge the $906 million global music biopic record held by “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Thanks to films like “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Scream 7” and “Project Hail Mary,” the 2026 box office has enjoyed far greater momentum heading into the summer season than it did last year. The domestic box office stands at $2.4 billion, 12% ahead of last year’s pace as it is set to enjoy back-to-back No. 1 films with $70 million-plus openings between “Michael” and 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” next weekend.